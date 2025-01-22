All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TV, Movies & Home Theatre

Death, taxes, and another Netflix price increase hits wallets

Netflix is once again increasing its prices across the US, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina after it reported 19 million new subscribers in a few months.

Death, taxes, and another Netflix price increase hits wallets
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Netflix is raising prices in the US, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina, with the ad-supported tier increasing to $7.99 and the standard ad-free tier to $17.99.

The pursuit of exponential growth is on full display, as Netflix recently announced it will be increasing its prices in the US, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina.

Death, taxes, and another Netflix price increase hits wallets 321132132
3

Fortunately, Oceanic and European audiences will keep that extra change in their pockets (for now). As reported by The Verge, the ad-supported tier is increasing from $6.99 to $7.99 per month, and the standard ad-free tier from $15.49 to $17.99 - effectively a 15% increase. The premium tier will also receive a 9% bump from $22.99 to $24.99.

If you're wondering, 'Why do they keep doing this to me?' - then look no further than the quarterly earnings report, which essentially highlights that they executed their 2024 plan (to grow) and highlights their 2025 plan (to grow). The following rationale was outlined by a Netflix spokesperson:

Death, taxes, and another Netflix price increase hits wallets 51615615
3

"As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix"

Taking a look at the price history, courtesy of The Verge, you'll find that frequency equates to roughly every year and a half. That trend is likely to continue until there's evidence on the balance sheet that suggests the strategy is becoming detrimental.

Sadly, the golden age of value-focused streaming has long passed. However, I'm sure a good chunk of us will be willing to fork out those extra dollars to catch the next season of Stranger Things.

NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

