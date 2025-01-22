Death, taxes, and another Netflix price increase hits wallets

Netflix is once again increasing its prices across the US, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina after it reported 19 million new subscribers in a few months.

The pursuit of exponential growth is on full display, as Netflix recently announced it will be increasing its prices in the US, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina.

Fortunately, Oceanic and European audiences will keep that extra change in their pockets (for now). As reported by The Verge, the ad-supported tier is increasing from $6.99 to $7.99 per month, and the standard ad-free tier from $15.49 to $17.99 - effectively a 15% increase. The premium tier will also receive a 9% bump from $22.99 to $24.99.

If you're wondering, 'Why do they keep doing this to me?' - then look no further than the quarterly earnings report, which essentially highlights that they executed their 2024 plan (to grow) and highlights their 2025 plan (to grow). The following rationale was outlined by a Netflix spokesperson:

"As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix"

Taking a look at the price history, courtesy of The Verge, you'll find that frequency equates to roughly every year and a half. That trend is likely to continue until there's evidence on the balance sheet that suggests the strategy is becoming detrimental.

Sadly, the golden age of value-focused streaming has long passed. However, I'm sure a good chunk of us will be willing to fork out those extra dollars to catch the next season of Stranger Things.