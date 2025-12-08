Mysterious Game Awards statue isn't for Lords of the Fallen 2, developer CI Games confirms

The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley has shared a mysterious statue teaser, and gamers are on a virtual scavenger hunt to figure out what game that it's for.

Weeks ago, The Game Awards showrunner Geoff Keighley released an image of an elaborately carved statue--a promo teasing a new reveal. Since then, everyone's tried to figure out what the statue is for by ruling out what it isn't.

An enigmatic statue is teasing some sort of new reveal at TGA 2025, and gamers are trying to solve the mystery with an internet-wide scavenger hunt. No publisher or developer has stepped forward to take ownership of the bizarre structure, but there are a few clues to help eliminate incorrect guesses.

It was previously believed that the statue could be for a number of games: a new Diablo expansion, The Elder Scrolls, the new rumored Egypt-based God of War game, or something like Lords of the Fallen 2. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier debunked the Diablo reports. Schreier further clarified to say the statue also is not related to The Elder Scrolls VI. Sony Santa Monica's Cory Barlog also said that it's not for God of War. Now CI Games have confirmed that Lords of the Fallen isn't involved with the statue.

"Flattered so many think we're behind that statue 😅 Can confirm it's not us, we're just as hyped as you are. Devs are praying it's something FROM. Huge respect to them and we dream of reaching that level one day," CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski wrote on Twitter.

Tyminski goes on to say that updates are on the way for his company's game series, but the statue won't be a part of them: "Big news coming for both Lords of the Fallen and Lords II. We've listened. Soon it's time to reveal."

The statue, and the game it's for, will undoubtedly be revealed in full when The Game Awards premieres on Thursday, December 11 at 7:30PM EST.