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Pearl Abyss promises to fix Crimson Desert's awkward controls, new patch on the way

Pearl Abyss will address Crimson Desert's awkward controls with a new patch that addresses both controller and mouse & keyboard inputs and layouts.

Pearl Abyss promises to fix Crimson Desert's awkward controls, new patch on the way
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Senior Gaming Editor
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1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Pearl Abyss acknowledges player concerns about Crimson Desert's control issues and is preparing a patch to improve the experience. The developer actively monitors feedback from reports, videos, and community discussions to enhance gameplay and apologizes for the current keyboard and mouse shortcomings.

Pearl Abyss is quick to respond to player feedback and has promised an official patch to address Crimson Desert's controls.

Pearl Abyss promises to fix Crimson Desert's awkward controls, new patch on the way 7
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Following news of Crimson Desert's successful launch with 2 million copies sold in its first day, South Korean developer Pearl Abyss is now directly tackling some of the game's biggest friction points. The top complaint among gamers is Crimson Desert's wonky control scheme, which can become quite tedious. Luckily, the devs plan to make some fixes.

"We are aware of the discomfort many players have experienced with the controls, and we are currently preparing a patch to address this," Pearl Abyss said today.

How the controls will be optimized remains unclear, but the developers encourage players to report any issues and/or feedback at this link.

Pearl Abyss is also watching all the videos and content that users are uploading, gleaning valuable feedback from reviews, impressions, and more.

Check below for their full statement:

It has been a little over 36 hours since launch, and we would like to start with a sincere thank you to everyone who has been playing Crimson Desert.

Since launch, we have been listening closely to your feedback and doing our best to make improvements to the game. In particular, we are aware of the discomfort many players have experienced with the controls, and we are currently preparing a patch to address this. We also want to apologize for not providing keyboard and mouse players with a satisfactory gameplay experience.

Please know we are taking your feedback seriously and working to improve your gameplay experience as quickly as possible.

We're following your experiences across issue reports, videos, livestreams, and community discussions. Every report and shared experience helps us make the game better, and we truly appreciate the time you take to share them with us.

We'll keep working to make your adventure in Pywel even more enjoyable, and thank you again for your continued support.

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Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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