Pearl Abyss promises to fix Crimson Desert's awkward controls, new patch on the way

Pearl Abyss will address Crimson Desert's awkward controls with a new patch that addresses both controller and mouse & keyboard inputs and layouts.

TL;DR: Pearl Abyss acknowledges player concerns about Crimson Desert's control issues and is preparing a patch to improve the experience. The developer actively monitors feedback from reports, videos, and community discussions to enhance gameplay and apologizes for the current keyboard and mouse shortcomings.

Pearl Abyss is quick to respond to player feedback and has promised an official patch to address Crimson Desert's controls.

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Following news of Crimson Desert's successful launch with 2 million copies sold in its first day, South Korean developer Pearl Abyss is now directly tackling some of the game's biggest friction points. The top complaint among gamers is Crimson Desert's wonky control scheme, which can become quite tedious. Luckily, the devs plan to make some fixes.

"We are aware of the discomfort many players have experienced with the controls, and we are currently preparing a patch to address this," Pearl Abyss said today.

Read more: Crimson Desert is a success with 2 million copies sold in first day

How the controls will be optimized remains unclear, but the developers encourage players to report any issues and/or feedback at this link.

Pearl Abyss is also watching all the videos and content that users are uploading, gleaning valuable feedback from reviews, impressions, and more.

Check below for their full statement: