Crimson Desert is a success with 2 million copies sold in first day

Crimson Desert is officially a big success with 2 million copies sold in its first day, representing $140 million in potential sales on all platforms.

TL;DR: Crimson Desert sold 2 million copies worldwide within one day, marking a strong launch for Pearl Abyss's open-world RPG. Despite the sales success, the game received a 78 Metacritic score, causing Pearl Abyss's stock to drop over 40% in five days.

Crimson Desert is a success in terms of unit sales with 2 million copies sold to players, Pearl Abyss today announced.

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The sales numbers show that gamers are willing to bite on Pearl Abyss' new open world RPG, Crimson Desert. The South Korean developer celebrated 2 million sales of Crimson Desert in just 1 day, specifically mentioning sell-through and not just shipments.

"We are incredibly humbled to share that Crimson Desert has sold through 2 million copies worldwide. Thank you so much to our fans, community, and everyone who has joined us in Pywel," the developer shared on Twitter.

Pearl Abyss says that players will guide how the game is shaped with future updates and fixes:

"We will listen closely to the wide range of feedback shared by the community and work to make improvements quickly, doing our utmost to make the journey ahead even more enjoyable for our players."

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Crimson Desert's strong initial sales can be counted among the recent fastest-sellers, including:

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 - 1 million sales in 3 days

Crimson Desert - 2 million sales in 1 day

Elden Ring Nightreign - 2 million sales in 1 day

Pokopia - 2.2 million sales in 4 days

Slay the Spire 2 - 3 million sales in 7 days (PC only)

Battlefield 6 - 7 million sales in 3 days

Resident Evil 9: Requiem - 6 million sales in 14 days

Pearl Abyss's stock has plunged on the news of Crimson Desert's 78 Metacritic score, dropping by 30%.

The company's stock has dropped by over 40% across the last 5 days, however Crimson Desert launched yesterday.