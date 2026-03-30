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Pearl Abyss keeps its promise and removes AI-generated artwork from Crimson Desert, replacing it with hand-drawn paintings

Crimson Desert's Patch 1.01 swaps out the game's controversial AI-generated art with hand-drawn human paintings following community backlash.

Pearl Abyss keeps its promise and removes AI-generated artwork from Crimson Desert, replacing it with hand-drawn paintings
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TL;DR: Pearl Abyss swiftly addressed backlash over AI-generated artwork in Crimson Desert by removing it in Patch 1.01 and replacing it with hand-drawn art, enhancing player experience. The studio prioritizes community feedback to boost sales nearing 5 million copies, while other developers also avoid AI assets in games.

It's not every day that a studio acknowledges its mistakes and acts on them quickly, but Pearl Abyss has built something of a reputation for doing exactly that with Crimson Desert. Whether it was the awkward controls, the criticized storyline, or the lack of Intel Arc GPU support, the team has consistently faced its shortcomings head-on rather than going quiet.

One controversy that arose around the game was the discovery of AI-generated artwork tucked inside it. Given how strongly players feel about AI slop creeping into their games, the backlash was swift. However, once again, Pearl Abyss was quick to apologize and acknowledge a lack of transparency. Now it's here to make up for its mistake.

Spotted by @SynthPotato on X, Pearl Abyss has removed all AI-generated artwork from Crimson Desert in Patch 1.01, replacing each piece with hand-drawn paintings made by human artists. The user's post shows a side-by-side comparison of the same art piece before and after the patch, and the difference is noticeable.

Turning this around quickly can't have been easy, and it makes collecting in-game art pieces all the more meaningful when you know a person made them.

Pearl Abyss is currently focused on growing Crimson Desert's full game sales, which are closing in on 5 million copies, with multiplayer and DLC expansion taking a backseat for now. If the studio wants to push past that milestone, continuing to listen to community feedback is likely the clearest path to getting there, and Pearl Abyss knows that.

Pearl Abyss keeps its promise and removes AI-generated artwork from Crimson Desert, replacing it with hand-drawn paintings 320
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That said, Pearl Abyss isn't the only studio pushing AI-generated assets out of its games. Capcom recently confirmed it has no plans to use GenAI assets in its titles either, though it will continue using the technology to improve workplace efficiency. Other studios looking to bring AI on board could take note, finding that middle ground might be the best way to keep both gamers and developers on the same page.

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Hassam is a veteran tech journalist and editor with over eight years of experience embedded in the consumer electronics industry. His obsession with hardware began with childhood experiments involving semiconductors, a curiosity that evolved into a career dedicated to deconstructing the complex silicon that powers our world. From benchmarking PC internals to stress-testing flagship CPUs and GPUs, Hassam specializes in translating high-level engineering into deep, unbiased insights for the enthusiast community.

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