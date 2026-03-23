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Crimson Desert's sales blitz has yet to meaningfully boost Pearl Abyss stock

With 2 million copies sold in its first day, Crimson Desert is a huge sales success, but that milestone wasn't enough to uplift Pearl Abyss's stock.

Crimson Desert's sales blitz has yet to meaningfully boost Pearl Abyss stock
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Senior Gaming Editor
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1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Crimson Desert sold over 2 million copies on its first day, ranking high on Steam and PlayStation Store charts, but Pearl Abyss's stock dropped 40% due to a 78 Metacritic score and control issues. The developer plans updates to improve controls based on player feedback.

Crimson Desert is one of the fastest-selling new IPs on the market with multi-million sales in its first day, but the game's strong initial launch performance hasn't entirely convinced investors.

Crimson Desert's sales blitz has yet to meaningfully boost Pearl Abyss stock 4
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Shortly after Crimson Desert's release, the share value of South Korean developer Pearl Abyss took a major hit. The company saw their stock drop by 40%, and the publisher's shares have yet to meaningfully rebound despite the game's breakout success; Crimson Desert managed to sell over 2 million copies on all platforms in its first day, making it among the quickest-selling new titles and new intellectual properties on the modern games market.

Today was the first new day of trading on the Korean Exchange after Pearl Abyss made the sales announcement, and unfortunately, the shares have yet to really bounce back. The company's stock did technically see an increase of +250 KRW (about $0.17), representing a smaller +0.60% boost.

Crimson Desert's sales blitz has yet to meaningfully boost Pearl Abyss stock 2
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It's believed that Crimson Desert's review scores are to blame for the share drop. The game currently sits at a 78 Metacritic score, which is quite respectable, however it's possible that investors who helped fund the project expected a higher score. Despite this friction, Crimson Desert is currently #2 on Steam's top revenue charts and is currently the #5 best-selling game on the PlayStation Store.

Community reception has been mostly positive, but some aspects of Crimson Desert are universally criticized, including the confusing and awkward control system. Pearl Abyss has promised to fix the controls, and says that it is actively looking at player feedback as it continually plans to update and shape the MMORPG-esque action RPG.

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Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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