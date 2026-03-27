Pearl Abyss more interested in boosting Crimson Desert's sales than making DLC or mod support as game nears 5 million sales

In a shareholders meeting, Pearl Abyss CEO Heo Jin-young tells investors that the company will prioritize more game sales over additional things like mod support and/or post-launch DLC.
Pearl Abyss's first-ever singleplayer game is a big success. Crimson Desert has reached multiple high-profile sales milestones, first selling 2 million copies in its first day, then hitting 3 million copies in five days. As for the latest sales, the company's CEO says Crimson Desert is nearing 5 million sales.
As per South Korean news site Inven, the news was revealed during the Pearl Abyss's 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, where Heo Jin-young also answered multiple questions from investors. Two of these inquiries were focused on what happens next with Crimson Desert, asking about potential mod support to enable users to create and share custom additions to the game, as well as potential official expansions and DLC from Pearl Abyss.
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According to Jin-young, the plan is to double-down on full game sales and move the needle on volume of units sold. That goal takes precedence as the company aims to make Crimson Desert more appealing to new and existing fans through continuous updates and quality-of-life changes.
In short, Pearl Abyss wants to make sure the game is as appealing as possible before they move on to post-release content.
On the topic of mods:
Q. To make Crimson Desert a long-term IP, are there plans to support a mod kit or mod community similar to 'Skyrim'?
A. We are discussing ideas internally regarding the activation of the mod community. However, providing mod tools would require disclosing a significant portion of the engine, so there are no concrete plans yet. We will continue to discuss the possibilities while monitoring user gameplay.
On the topic of DLC:
Q. Are there plans for Crimson Desert DLC? I am curious whether it will be story-driven single-player DLC or online content.
A. It is difficult to give a definitive answer regarding the direction of DLC. However, our vision for DLC is to create an environment where users can enjoy the game for a longer period. We will likely choose to provide what users want as quickly as possible.
While also considering ways to expand revenue, the management and development teams will work closely together to achieve both user satisfaction and shareholder returns.
We view the continuous expansion of sales for the original game as our top priority strategy.