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Eternal Darkness dev Denis Dyack says DLSS 5 reveal was a mistake

Says DLSS 5 fundamentally changes the art direction of the game, and it could accelerate the fall of the already struggling AAA gaming industry.

Eternal Darkness dev Denis Dyack says DLSS 5 reveal was a mistake
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Tech Reporter
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TL;DR: NVIDIA's DLSS 5, unveiled recently, has sparked controversy for potentially altering game art direction and diminishing the unique visual appeal of AAA games. Developer Denis Dyack warns it could threaten high-budget game production by commoditizing photorealism, urging NVIDIA to reconsider and refine the technology before widespread adoption.

Over the past decade or so, few technologies have been as polarizing as DLSS 5 has been since its announcement. It has only been a handful of days since Jensen Huang and his iconic leather jacket took to the stage to unveil the 5th iteration of Deep Learning Super Sampling, this time with a huge helping of AI for good measure.

Ever since the keynote, the gaming industry has been struggling to wrap its collective head around the technology. NVIDIA has since responded to criticism of the technology, saying it is NOT an AI slop filter and that gamers are mistaken.

Now, the industry experts are providing much-needed insight into the game development process and how DLSS 5 may impact it. In a recent interview with Wccftech, Eternal Darkness developer Denis Dyack had this to say about the technology.

Eternal Darkness dev Denis Dyack says DLSS 5 reveal was a mistake 11049045
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"The recent reveal of NVIDIA DLSS 5 was a mistake and needs to go back to the drawing board. The current release seems to go beyond enhancing the look of a video game to fundamentally changing its art direction. Never mind the artifacting and other AI art issues.

The AAA industry is already in trouble, as it has become very difficult to justify production costs. Making things look spectacular is AAA games' greatest advantage over smaller budget games. If DLSS 5 is widely adopted, it will accelerate the AAA process's extinction, as it takes away the awe of what high-production art can bring to the table."

- Denis Dyack to Wccftech

What's interesting about Dyack's words is that he mentions the severe impact that this AI "filter" may have on AAA games. Photorealism is one of the key selling points of big-budget AAA games in 2026, and with the power of DLSS 5, that feature is being commoditized and made available to most games.

Given the power of DLSS 5, it would be difficult for developers to invest time and resources in making a photorealistic AAA game in 2026, knowing that a similar result could be achieved in games with much smaller budgets using DLSS 5.

Denis Dyack also says that NVIDIA was hasty in launching DLSS 5 and that a more cautious approach would have been more beneficial. This would have given the AI technology time to mature, while also giving NVIDIA plenty of time to market the package in a more appetizing way.

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News Source:wccftech.com

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Hassam is a veteran tech journalist and editor with over eight years of experience embedded in the consumer electronics industry. His obsession with hardware began with childhood experiments involving semiconductors, a curiosity that evolved into a career dedicated to deconstructing the complex silicon that powers our world. From benchmarking PC internals to stress-testing flagship CPUs and GPUs, Hassam specializes in translating high-level engineering into deep, unbiased insights for the enthusiast community.

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