Epic Games lead producer calls gamers thinking DLSS 5 detracts from art direction 'insane'

A tech lead producer at Epic Games has said anyone roasting DLSS 5 'like it doesn't look better' or is 'detracting from art direction,' is crazy.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's DLSS 5, unveiled at GTC 2026, faced criticism for altering character designs, but CEO Jensen Huang defended it as a developer-controlled generative AI technology enhancing geometry and textures. Epic Games' Jean Pierre Kellams praised its advanced lighting and shading improvements, highlighting its potential for technical artists.

NVIDIA unveiled DLSS 5 at GTC 2026, and the reception from the new technology has been anything but pleasant, with large portions of the gaming community describing the tech as AI slop.

The criticism of the latest generation of DLSS has even been recognized by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who said people are "completely wrong" about DLSS 5, particularly the aspect where some characters look completely different than their original design. Concerned gamers pointed to examples such as Resident Evil: Requiem, as the DLSS 5 On image showcased a stark change in the character model. Notably, Capcom developers recently said they found out the title was being used in the presentation at the same time as the public.

NVIDIA's Jensen Huang responded to a question from Tom's Hardware, saying, "Well, first of all, they're completely wrong. The reason for that is because, as I have explained very carefully, DLSS 5 fuses controllability of the of geometry and textures and everything about the game with generative AI."

Huang added, "All of that is in the control - direct control - of the game developer," he said. This is very different than generative AI; it's content-control generative AI. That's why we call it neural rendering."