Warhammer 40K racing game 'Speed Freeks' is free-to-play and includes DLSS support

'In the 41st Millennium, a kult of unhinged, speed-obsessed Orks addicted to racing has gathered to engage in raucous and breakneck races.'

As part of NVIDIA's weekly DLSS announcements, which cover the latest PC games and releases that will support the groundbreaking GeForce RTX technology, there was a surprising addition of a game I didn't even know could be a thing. And that is racing in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks is available to play right now, with the free-to-play " adrenaline-fueled combat racing" launching into Early Access with support for DLSS Super Resolution upscaling to improve performance on all GeForce RTX graphics cards. The good news is that the game is currently sitting on a 'Mostly Positive' user review score on Steam, with many praising the game for providing classic arcade-style fun.

And the game's description is perfect. "In the 41st Millennium, a kult of unhinged, speed-obsessed Orks addicted to racing has gathered to engage in raucous and breakneck races during rare lulls between open warfare."

As a free-to-play game with vehicle customization, there is monetization for cosmetic items; however, it seems that the game doesn't force microtransactions on players - and there's a ton of free racing content to experience.

The other notable DLSS launch this week is the multiplayer extraction horror shooter Level Zero: Extraction, which looks fantastic in its gameplay reveal trailer.

Like Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks, this is an Early Access debut, but unlike the Ork racer, reviews for Level Zero: Extraction are 'Mixed,' with some players saying that it feels undercooked and bare-bones while others are digging the visuals and sci-fi horror vibe.

On the plus side, it has launched into Early Access with DLSS 3 and Frame Generation support.