NVIDIA's DLSS 5 trailer has been taken down due to 'copyright' infringement

TL;DR: NVIDIA's DLSS 5 trailer, praised for enhancing game visuals but criticized for character faces, was removed from YouTube due to a copyright claim by Italian channel La7. The automated takedown affected all related videos, including NVIDIA's official one, highlighting issues with YouTube's copyright enforcement system.

Okay, so NVIDIA's big DLSS 5 reveal trailer from its GTC conference last month has been one of the most talked-about PC gaming-related announcements for all of the wrong reasons. The AI rendering tool, which applies an almost post-processing filter to games like Resident Evil Requiem to deliver 'photorealistic' lighting and visuals, has come under fire from seemingly every corner of the gaming community.

2 NVIDIA's DLSS 5 announcement trailer is currently offline on YouTube due to a copyright infringement claim.

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And although the effect on in-game environments is impressive, it's the difference it makes to character faces that has stirred the most controversy. The backlash has been so vocal that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang responded to criticisms multiple times in recent weeks, while reiterating that game developers control how DLSS 5 looks and that it's designed to maintain a game's artistic vision or art direction.

And now, here we are in April, and NVIDIA's DLSS 5 announcement trailer is no longer available to watch on YouTube on the company's official GeForce channel. And no, it's not because NVIDIA is responding to the feedback and retooling the technology for a re-reveal or re-announcement; it's now blocked on "copyright grounds."

A clear mistake, but also one that highlights the limitations of Google's automated system for YouTube. Apparently, the Italian television channel La7 included footage from the DLSS 5 reveal in a recent broadcast and has since copyrighted it. From there, essentially every video on YouTube with DLSS 5 trailer footage was issued a copyright strike and said to be in violation, with the videos taken down with the following message:

"Video unavailable: This video contains content from La7, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds."

This includes NVIDIA's official DLSS 5 announcement trailer, which had 2.3 million views before the supposed copyright strike. What makes this alarming is that the video was taken down with seemingly no human interaction or input, as it's clear that NVIDIA not only created DLSS 5, for better or worse, but also the trailer that has been a hot topic of discussion this year. We're assuming this will be resolved fairly quickly. Still, it will be interesting to see whether YouTube responds to this case and claims that false copyright infringement notices like this are prevalent on the platform.