The Witcher 3 'AI-Slop Remake' actually looks pretty impressive

CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3 gameplay is given an AI makeover to make the visuals look photorealistic and the results are surprisingly impressive.

As far as game development and gaming are concerned, AI is well and truly here. From AI tools like DLSS and FSR used to enhance image quality and performance, to generative AI used to speed up development, ideation, art, design, and coding. Now, when it comes to the world of fake AI videos that take popular things to generate interest (or clicks), the term "AI slop" is used as a catch-all for everything.

The Witcher 3 AI Reimagining, image credit: YouTube/Aillusory.

And even though the consensus is that generative AI being used liberally for any form of entertainment, be it movies, music, or games, is bad, here's an interesting one. YouTube creator Aillusory has posted a new video titled 'The Witcher 3, but it's AI slop - Reimagined by AI.' The goal here was to capture cinematic and gameplay footage from CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3 and then use AI to remaster and "reimagine" the game with new photorealistic visuals.

And here's the thing: aside from the odd-looking (read, AI-looking) character and facial animations, the results are pretty impressive. Especially when it comes to the lighting and environment detail, with several of the game's iconic locations taking on a definite 'photorealistic' quality.

In motion, you can notice quite a bit of artifacting with things like grass and moving objects. Still, the result is impressive enough that the majority of the comments on the video are not only positive, but many are thinking about how what we're seeing here could become a tool for remastering classic games and presenting them in a new light. Kind of like an automatic version of NVIDIA's RTX Remix platform for modding, which includes generative AI tools for remastering assets.

"Being able to 'remake' a game with realistic graphics or in a totally different art style would be really cool and one of the best possible uses of AI in gaming," @RayzaNC writes. "AI will first become the best Reshade filter, before it's used to make games,"

@misapheonix adds. With @HeretixAevum commenting on the video's title with, "This is pretty good quality slop, honestly."

Check it out.