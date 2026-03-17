DLSS 5 is a game-changer, but this first look is controversial

NVIDIA's surprise DLSS 5 announcement at GTC 2026 has been controversial, with several comments from the wider gaming community and media comparing it to an Instagram-like AI filter that beautifies character models. This reaction mostly stems from one key example showcasing the character Grace in Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem, where there's the impression that DLSS 5 is not only changing the character's look but also adding additional details like makeup.
"NVIDIA and Bethesda have a long history of pushing gaming graphics and innovation forward, and DLSS 5 represents the next major step in that journey," said Todd Howard, studio head and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios. "With DLSS 5, the artistic style and detail shine through without being held back by the traditional limits of real-time rendering. We're excited to work with this new technology and look to bring DLSS 5 to Starfield and future Bethesda titles."
By the sounds of that, DLSS 5 will be coming to The Elder Scrolls VI. Beyond the dramatic changes that more lifelike, photoreal lighting brings to character faces, changes to environments are also a key part of the DLSS 5 difference, resulting in an almost film-like look. However, so far, the discussion surrounding DLSS 5 has focused primarily on character faces. Even though something as simple as more realistic hair and shadow detail around a character's eyes and mouth can transform a scene, which DLSS 5 proves, the initial reaction has been met with very vocal criticism.
The critical responses range from a complete rejection of all things AI to concerns about whether it fundamentally changes the original artistic intent or vision. Per the Hardware Unboxed post below, one of many critical responses from the industry highlights the use of a DLSS 4.5-style general model as a potential issue for the technology, potentially making every game that uses the tech look the same.
Regardless of which side of the argument you fall on, DLSS 5 is poised to be a game-changer for PC gaming and another step forward for game visuals when it launches later this year.