DLSS 5 is a game-changer, but this first look is controversial

DLSS 5 is game-changer, but its debut has been met with some controversy and claims that it transforms in-game characters like an Instagram AI filter.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's DLSS 5 introduces photorealistic lighting and enhanced visual fidelity using advanced AI, showcased in games like Resident Evil Requiem, Hogwarts Legacy, and Starfield. While praised for cinematic immersion, it faces criticism over altering artistic intent and uniformity across games, marking a significant shift in PC gaming visuals.

NVIDIA's surprise DLSS 5 announcement at GTC 2026 has been controversial, with several comments from the wider gaming community and media comparing it to an Instagram-like AI filter that beautifies character models. This reaction mostly stems from one key example showcasing the character Grace in Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem, where there's the impression that DLSS 5 is not only changing the character's look but also adding additional details like makeup.

DLSS 5 in Resident Evil Requiem. At its core, DLSS 5 is a game-changer and the first look at the future of in-game visuals, aiming to deliver lifelike, photorealistic lighting. DLSS 5 is powered by a new, powerful AI model (the demos we see are running on two GeForce RTX 5090s) that takes game data, models, geometry, textures, lighting, and more to render a photorealistic frame. And like other DLSS technologies that use game and frame data, this will apparently ensure that the result is consistent from frame to frame and across different play sessions. In addition, developers have control over the intensity of the effect, color grading, and masking (i.e., choosing which elements in a scene not to apply DLSS 5 to), with NVIDIA confirming that the Resident Evil Requiem footage shown was tuned and approved by Capcom. Read more: NVIDIA announces DLSS 5, which leverages AI to generate 'photoreal' graphics and lighting in real-time DLSS 5 in EA SPORTS FC. "At Capcom, we strive to create experiences that feel cinematic, compelling, and deeply believable, where every shadow, texture, and ray of light is crafted with intention to enhance atmosphere and emotional impact," said Jun Takeuchi, executive producer at Capcom. "DLSS 5 represents another important step in pushing visual fidelity forward, helping players become even more immersed in the world of Resident Evil." Outside of the Grace in Resident Evil Requiem example, NVIDIA showcased additional DLSS 5 demos in Hogwarts Legacy, EA SPORTS FC, and Starfield. DLSS 5 in Starfield.

"NVIDIA and Bethesda have a long history of pushing gaming graphics and innovation forward, and DLSS 5 represents the next major step in that journey," said Todd Howard, studio head and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios. "With DLSS 5, the artistic style and detail shine through without being held back by the traditional limits of real-time rendering. We're excited to work with this new technology and look to bring DLSS 5 to Starfield and future Bethesda titles."

By the sounds of that, DLSS 5 will be coming to The Elder Scrolls VI. Beyond the dramatic changes that more lifelike, photoreal lighting brings to character faces, changes to environments are also a key part of the DLSS 5 difference, resulting in an almost film-like look. However, so far, the discussion surrounding DLSS 5 has focused primarily on character faces. Even though something as simple as more realistic hair and shadow detail around a character's eyes and mouth can transform a scene, which DLSS 5 proves, the initial reaction has been met with very vocal criticism.

The critical responses range from a complete rejection of all things AI to concerns about whether it fundamentally changes the original artistic intent or vision. Per the Hardware Unboxed post below, one of many critical responses from the industry highlights the use of a DLSS 4.5-style general model as a potential issue for the technology, potentially making every game that uses the tech look the same.

Regardless of which side of the argument you fall on, DLSS 5 is poised to be a game-changer for PC gaming and another step forward for game visuals when it launches later this year.