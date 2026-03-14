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US government hits pause on Nintendo lawsuit against US government

Nintendo has joined a large wave of companies that are suing the United States government over the tariffs imposed during the Trump Administration.

US government hits pause on Nintendo lawsuit against US government
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: Nintendo is among many companies suing the U.S. government over tariffs implemented during the Trump administration.

The dispute between Nintendo and the US government involves the tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration, specifically Section 301 of the Trade Act, which raised the cost of thousands of products heading to China, such as video game consoles, accessories, and general electronics.

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As you can probably imagine, the newly implemented tariffs raised the cost of hardware entering China and the cost of goods, such as Nintendo products, headed for the United States. Notably, Nintendo isn't the first company to file lawsuits against the US government for the tariffs implemented during the Trump administration. Specifically, Nintendo, along with hundreds of other companies, is suing the US in the Court of International Trade.

So, why was the case automatically paused by the trade court? According to reports, the trade court had already been dealing with many identical tariff lawsuits, with the judge ruling that pending tariff cases would wait until the Supreme Court of the United States ruled on the legality of tariffs, as that decision would trickle down to the trade court's cases.

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News Source:mynintendonews.com

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

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