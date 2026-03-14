US government hits pause on Nintendo lawsuit against US government

Nintendo has joined a large wave of companies that are suing the United States government over the tariffs imposed during the Trump Administration.

The dispute between Nintendo and the US government involves the tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration, specifically Section 301 of the Trade Act, which raised the cost of thousands of products heading to China, such as video game consoles, accessories, and general electronics.

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As you can probably imagine, the newly implemented tariffs raised the cost of hardware entering China and the cost of goods, such as Nintendo products, headed for the United States. Notably, Nintendo isn't the first company to file lawsuits against the US government for the tariffs implemented during the Trump administration. Specifically, Nintendo, along with hundreds of other companies, is suing the US in the Court of International Trade.

So, why was the case automatically paused by the trade court? According to reports, the trade court had already been dealing with many identical tariff lawsuits, with the judge ruling that pending tariff cases would wait until the Supreme Court of the United States ruled on the legality of tariffs, as that decision would trickle down to the trade court's cases.