Windows 11 is officially getting support for 1000Hz+ monitors

Microsoft has confirmed on the Windows Blog that Windows 11 PCs will soon support 1000Hz refresh rate monitors, paving the way for ultra-fast framerates.

TL;DR: Windows 11 Release Preview builds 26100.8106 and 26200.8106 now support monitors with refresh rates exceeding 1000Hz. Updates also improve DisplayID size reporting, HDR reliability, auto rotation after sleep, and USB controller power management for USB4 monitors. Currently, 1000Hz monitors are mostly 720p and limited in Western markets.

Windows 11 insiders have noticed that Microsoft has added support for monitors with refresh rates above 1000Hz in two Release Preview builds of the operating system.

The inclusion of this support arrived on March 12, and for those who don't know how Microsoft's Insider Program works, the software giant has the Canary Channel, which is extremely early experimental, the Dev Channel, which is early feature testing, the Beta Channel, for upcoming release versions of Windows 11, and the Release Preview, which is nearly final builds before they are pushed out to the public.

Each of these channels can be opted into by users, and each serves a purpose in Microsoft squashing as many bugs as possible before a new feature-rich update is pushed to Windows 11 users. As for 1000Hz+ monitor support, the item was discovered in both Release Preview builds 26100.8106 and 26200.8106.

Other improvements include monitors that use DisplayID now reporting a more accurate size through the WMI monitor APIs, improvements to HDR reliability for non-compliant DisplayID 2.0 blocks, improvements to auto rotation after sleep, and new software that puts the USB controller in low power mode when it detects a native USB4 monitor connection.

The new update comes after just two 1000Hz monitors were announced for the NA markets, with most of the existing ones being exclusively in China. However, the increase in refresh rate is coming to Western markets; it's only a matter of time. Unfortunately, the trade-off with these 1000Hz monitors is the resolution being just 720p.