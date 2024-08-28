SK hynix develops the world's first 16Gb DDR5 memory chip using its new 1c node

SK hynix develops the industry's first 1c DDR5 memory: its 1c node is the South Korean giant's 6th generation 10nm process, with lots of improvements.

SK hynix has announced it has developed the industry's first 1c DDR5, with mass production expected this year for volume shipment in 2025.

SK hynix's industry first 1c DDR5 (source: SK hynix)

SK hynix announced the industry's first 16Gb DDR5 built using its 1c node, the sixth generation of its 10nm process. The company says that the success of this marks the beginning of the extreme scaling to the level closer to 10nm in the memory process technology.

The company continues: "the degree of difficulty to advance the shrinking process of the 10nm-range DRAM technology has grown over generations, but SK hynix has become the first in the industry to overcome the technological limitations by raising the level of completion in design, thanks to its industry-leading technology of the 1b, the fifth generation of the 10nm process".

Head of DRAM Development Kim Jonghwan, said: "We are committed to providing differentiated values to customers by applying the 1c technology equipped with the best performance and cost competitiveness to our major next-generation products including HBM, LPDDR6, and GDDR7. We will continue to work towards maintaining the leadership in the DRAM space and position as the most-trusted AI memory solution provider".

The skinny on SK hynix's new 1c DDR5: