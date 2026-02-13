SK hynix shows off 16Gb LPDDR6 at 14.4Gbps, while Samsung sends LPDDR6X samples to Qualcomm

SK hynix will be showing off its latest 16Gbit (2GB) LPDDR6 SDRAM design at ISSCC 2026: aiming for 14.4Gbps per I/O pin on new LPDDR6 memory.

SK hynix will be showcasing its latest 16Gbit (2GB) LPDDR6 SDRAM design at International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) 2026 next week.

The new 16Gbit LPDDR6 memory is aiming for 14.4Gbps per I/O pin, aligning with the fastest transfer speed for the LPDDR6 standard, with SK hynix saying its 16Gbit LPDDR6 memory design is built on its new 1c DRAM process, its latest 10nm-class node. The upcoming ISSCC 2026 preview also notes that the paper will be focusing on power saving and signal handling changes to hit 14.4Gbps operation on the new LPDDR6 modules.

Samsung has also reportedly started providing early LPDDR6X memory samples to Qualcomm according to The Bell, with the new standard not detailed yet, but we know that LPDDR6X commercialization will happen in the second half of 2027.

The Bell reports that an official familiar with Samsung Electronics said: "it is unusual to receive samples of next-generation chips that are currently under development" and that "Qualcomm's chip development schedule appears to be tight".

The outlet continues, saying that "the industry believes that Qualcomm's request for LPDDR6X samples is linked to the development of next-generation semiconductors for servers and vehicles. Qualcomm plans to apply LPDDR6X to its AI accelerator 'AI250', which is scheduled to be released in 2027".