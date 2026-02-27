TweakTown
Paramount Skydance is now the likely owner of Warner Bros. Discovery

Netflix has announced it won't be providing a counteroffer to Warner Bros. Discovery after Paramount Skydance beat Netflix's offer by $25.7 billion.

Paramount Skydance is now the likely owner of Warner Bros. Discovery
Tech and Science Editor
TL;DR: Netflix has declined to match Paramount Skydance's $108.4 billion offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, allowing the latter to accept Paramount's superior bid, which exceeds Netflix's by $25.7 billion. Paramount also proposed significant regulatory and breakup fees to secure the deal.

Netflix has announced it won't be beating Paramount's offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, which essentially means Warner Bros. Discovery is free to take Paramount Skydance's offer that was $25.7 billion more than Netflix's.

Paramount Skydance is now the likely owner of Warner Bros. Discovery 165165
2

Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Netflix was acquiring many big parts of Warner Bros. Discovery, offering the company $82.7 billion back in December, 2025. Only a few weeks after Netflix made its offer public, Paramount Skydance made a competing offer of $108.4 billion, which equates to $25.7 billion more than Netflix's.

Additionally, Paramount Skydance targeted Warner Bros Discovery shareholders, urging them to reject the Netflix deal, and to add even more pressure to the decision, Paramount Skydance sued Warner Bros for allegedly failing to provide Paramount with the reasons why it rejected Paramount's offer. Now, Netflix has said it won't be matching Paramount's offer, nor will it be providing a counteroffer, and Warner Bros. Discovery's board has deemed Paramount's offer as a "Superior Proposal".

Paramount has also offered a $7 billion regulatory termination fee if the deal fails to meet regulatory standards, and a $2.8 billion breakup fee if Warner Bros. Discovery decides it is going to walk away from the deal with Netflix.

NEWS SOURCE:news.com.au

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

