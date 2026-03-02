TweakTown
News
Business, Financial & Legal

Paramount+ and HBO Max will fuse into one streaming service

Once Paramount has secured Warner Bros. Discovery it will combine Paramount+ and HBO Max to form a single streaming service built to take on Netflix.

Paramount+ and HBO Max will fuse into one streaming service
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Paramount Skydance will acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for $31 per share after Netflix withdrew its $82.7 billion bid. Paramount plans to keep HBO operating independently, leveraging its strong brand and superior streaming service, likely consolidating content from Paramount+ to enhance HBO's market position and user experience.

Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery have struck a deal to purchase the company, and its extremely valuable subsidiaries, plus IP, for $31 per share, following Netflix officially walking away from the table.

Paramount+ and HBO Max will fuse into one streaming service 03202611273844
2

Warner Bros. Discovery made itself up for grabs last year, and Netflix quickly jumped at the opportunity to obtain many new forms of IP it could use to bolster its media offerings, along with services that it currently doesn't have under its expansive umbrella. Warner Bros. Discovery agreed to be acquired by Netflix for $82.7 billion back in December 2025, but that deal was quickly challenged by Paramount Skydance, which offered $108.4 billion, an offer $25.7 billion larger than Netflix.

Netflix recently stated it will not be matching Paramount Skydance's offer, which included a $7 billion regulatory termination fee if the deal fails when it reaches regulators, and a $2.8 billion breakup fee if Warner Bros. Discovery walked away from the deal with Netflix. Now, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison has said during a conference call on Monday what he intends to do with Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service HBO once it falls under Paramount Skydance's umbrella, and that will be leaving it as it is.

"We do plan for that to be able to operate with independence, so that HBO can, candidly, do what it does incredibly well. Our viewpoint is HBO should stay HBO. They built a phenomenal brand. They are a leader in the space, and we just want them to continue doing more of it," said Ellison

Given Ellison's comments, it would be safe to assume that once the deal goes through, Paramount will shovel all of its content onto HBO and essentially abandon the Paramount+ streaming service. If that is the plan, it's quite a good one, as the Paramount+ streaming service falls incredibly short of HBO Max, not just in what it offers content-wise, but in how it technically runs. HBO Max is by far the superior service in terms of UI layout, fluidity with controls, and brand awareness.

NEWS SOURCES:insider-gaming.com, cnbc.com, and theguardian.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles