Paramount offers $108 billion for Warner Bros, includes WB Games, Mortal Kombat, Harry Potter

In a twist of fate, Paramount Skydance has made a hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros, and Paramount may end up becoming the new owner of WB Games.

Paramount Skydance today made headlines by offering $108 billion to acquire Warner Bros.. Paramount's hostile takeover bid is an attempt to thwart Netflix's own $82.7 billion offer for WB, and Paramount is prepared to pay a premium of $30 per share to acquire both Warner Bros. studios & streaming and global networks businesses.

The acquisition would include WB Games, the interactive division that handles production of Warner Bros.' iconic video game brands, including decades-old franchises like the fan-favorite LEGO series of games (200 million copies sold), the die-hard Mortal Kombat fighting series (100 million sales), and the breakout hit Hogwarts Legacy (34 million sales).

Paramount has bid six times on Warner Bros, and CEO David Ellison is hoping to make this one stick.

"We're really here to finish what we started," Ellison said in a recent interview with CNBC.

Ellison goes on to give a quick timeline of events and expresses that the deal, which would see Paramount Skydance effectively absorb a significant portion of entertainment media, is pro-consumer: