NVIDIA's full-year Gaming revenue hit a record $16 billion, driven by GeForce RTX

TL;DR: NVIDIA's 2025 GeForce RTX 50 Series, powered by RTX Blackwell architecture and DLSS 4, boosted PC gaming performance and image quality. Despite initial supply issues, the RTX 5070 became a top gaming GPU. However, ongoing AI-driven memory and GPU demand may constrain future gaming GPU availability and revenue growth.

In 2025, NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 50 Series for PC gaming, creative, and AI workflows. Powered by the company's latest RTX Blackwell architecture, the GeForce RTX 50 Series also debuted DLSS 4, cementing AI-powered DLSS Super Resolution as the gold standard for boosting PC gaming performance and image quality.

The rapid-fire launch and arrival of the desktop line-up, led by GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, were generally well received, aside from initial scarcity, inflated prices, and criticisms surrounding VRAM capacity. But as things normalized, more or less, the 2025 holiday season saw the GeForce RTX 5070 become one of the most popular gaming GPUs worldwide, according to Steam data.

As part of NVIDIA's latest financial results for the fiscal year, we learned that NVIDIA's Gaming and AI PC revenue grew by 41% to hit a record $16 billion. Although this is only a fraction of the $193.7 billion of Data Center segment revenue for the year, it does show us that GeForce RTX is still a money maker and extremely popular.

However, even though fourth-quarter revenue of $3.7 billion was up 47% year over year, NVIDIA CFO Colette Kress has stated that the company expects "supply constraints to be a headwind to Gaming in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and beyond." Which is a shame, because a year ago, we were expecting to see the mid-generation GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series refresh at this point.

But we're not, and it's all due to the unprecedented demand for memory, storage, and even GPU silicon from the AI sector, which is impacting all corners of the consumer technology market. And it's something that will continue to impact the PC gaming market for a while. So, we should probably expect NVIDIA's record Gaming revenue to drop if there are fewer GeForce RTX graphics cards on the market.