NVIDIA's Gaming revenue hits a record $3.8 billion thanks to the GeForce RTX 50 Series

NVIDIA has posted its latest financial results, and setting AI aside, the company's Gaming and AI PC segment hit a record $3.8 billion in revenue.

NVIDIA announced its financial results for Q1 FY26, which ended on April 27, 2025. Total revenue hit $44.1 billion - up 12% from the previous quarter and an impressive 69% from a year ago. Naturally, much of the media focus has been placed on the AI side of the business, including a $4.5 billion write-off for its H20 inventory due to the whole China situation.

However, even though it's now a small piece of the overall NVIDIA pie, the company's Gaming and AI PC segment, which covers everything GeForce RTX and even SoCs for Nintendo Switch consoles, hit a record $3.8 billion in revenue - its highest ever.

NVIDIA's Gaming revenue for Q1 FY26 was up 48% from the previous quarter and 42% from the same period a year ago. In terms of new GPUs, Q1 saw NVIDIA rapidly roll out its new GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards for gaming desktops and laptops. The company dropped models from the flagship RTX 5090 to the mid-range RTX 5070 at a pace we haven't seen before.

This is the opposite of AMD's recent Gaming revenue results, which dropped due to less demand for consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X and declining Radeon GPU sales.

Of course, for PC gamers and enthusiasts who follow the gaming GPU market, the RTX Blackwell-powered GeForce RTX 50 Series launch was not what you'd call "smooth." Stock shortages, pricing, driver-related issues, modest gen-on-gen raw performance gains, and more have dominated much of the discourse. However, as the Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for April 2025 show, the RTX 50 Series is selling extremely well and is already climbing up the charts of the most-used GPUs among PC gamers.

As part of its Gaming and AI PC summary, NVIDIA cites the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 Series GPUs for desktops and laptops as a highlight, and something that will drive Q2 revenue. It also cites the success of DLSS 4, which is now available in over 125 games, the fact that the Nintendo Switch 2 includes an NVIDIA processor and DLSS support, as well as the RTX Remix platform attracting over 2 million gamers with the release Half-Life 2 RTX demo.

The record $3.8 billion in revenue covers all of these things, as well as AI enthusiasts snapping up GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs primarily for machine learning workloads. With the Switch 2 launch on the horizon and the mainstream RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti set to become the go-to mainstream option for new builds (based on what we've seen in the past), Q2 FY26's revenue is going to be an interesting one to watch even if it's now a small piece of the overall NVIDIA pie.