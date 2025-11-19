NVIDIA's GeForce RTX and RTX AI PC revenue hits $4.3 billion in Q3, up 30% from a year ago

NVIDIA has announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, with CEO Jensen Huang saying, 'Blackwell sales are off the charts.'

NVIDIA has announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, reporting record revenue of $57 billion, up 62% year over year. Naturally, the largest slice of this can be attributed to NVIDIA's Data Center revenue, which hit $51.2 billion for Q3, up 25% from Q2 and 66% from a year ago.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out," NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang said. "Compute demand keeps accelerating and compounding across training and inference - each growing exponentially. Adding, "The AI ecosystem is scaling fast - with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once."

When it comes to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX and consumer-class product revenue, which falls under the Gaming and AI PC banner, it hit $4.3 billion for Q3, which is up 30% from a year ago, but down 1% from Q2. Basically, any laptop with a GeForce RTX GPU is an AI PC, so this covers revenue from GeForce RTX 50 Series desktop graphics cards and systems, as well as laptops, notebooks, and off-the-shelf workstation products.

NVIDIA highlights some of the biggest recent PC games as highlights for the quarter, name-dropping Borderlands 4, Battlefield 6, and ARC Raiders, all of which debuted with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation support. It also cites the recent path-traced particle system update for its RTX Remix modding platform as a milestone. On the RTX AI PC front, NVIDIA cites TensorRT for Windows ML performance boosts and its NVIDIA Blueprint tool for AI-powered 3D object generation as highlights.

NVIDIA doesn't provide any details or numbers on specific GeForce RTX products, so we can't gauge how they're performing compared to the previous generation. For that, we've only got tools like Valve's monthly Steam Hardware Survey, which indicates that the GeForce RTX 5070 is far and away the most popular option among PC gamers from the current RTX Blackwell generation.