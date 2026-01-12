GeForce RTX 5070 begins 2026 as one of the most popular PC gaming GPUs

With the Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for December 2025 available, we can take a look at the current state of the discrete GPU market for PC gaming as we head into 2026. Of course, Steam is only a single source, but Valve's PC gaming platform is far and away the place most PC gaming takes place.

Interestingly, Valve has had to amend the data for December 2025 due to a discrepancy, which means that AMD's RDNA 4 lineup briefly appeared on the list for the first time, with the Radeon RX 9070 appearing toward the bottom of the list before it was removed and placed back into the 'Other' category. So it seems that we're still waiting, more or less, to see RDNA 4 GPUs make the cut.

Without a Radeon RX 9000 Series GPU on the list, the December 2025 data shows that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series launch has been a resounding success. Specifically, the GeForce RTX 5070, which has cracked the Top 10, making it one of the most popular discrete PC gaming GPUs.

In fact, as it's surpassed the GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 5070 on the list, it's looking to be NVIDIA's most popular 70-class card in a long time. We wouldn't be surprised to see it crack the Top 5 before the year is out; however, that's assuming the DRAM crisis, availability, and reported GPU price increases don't cause absolute chaos in the marketplace.

NVIDIA's entire GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup has once again made the list with the GeForce RTX 5060 being the second most popular model (it's currently sitting in the number 15 spot), followed by the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5080. All three have similar market share, and without a SUPER series refresh on the horizon, we should see all three continue to surpass their previous-gen counterparts.

Top 30 GPUs for PC Gaming (Source: Steam)