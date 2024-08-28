NVIDIA's Gaming revenue is up, while Data Center and AI earnings exceed analyst predictions

NVIDIA has announced its financial results for Q2 2025, and as expected (or as has become the norm of late), the company saw "record quarterly revenue" of $30 billion - up 15% from Q1 2025 and a whopping 122% from a year ago. Of course, Data Center and AI hardware revenue makes up the bulk of this figure, $26.3 billion, an increase of 154% compared to the previous year.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"Hopper demand remains strong, and the anticipation for Blackwell is incredible," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "NVIDIA achieved record revenues as global data centers are in full throttle to modernize the entire computing stack with accelerated computing and generative AI."

Jensen Huang confirmed that "Blackwell samples are shipping to our partners and customers" and that the anticipation for its next-gen AI hardware is "incredible." However, as someone who reviews gaming GPUs and primarily covers news surrounding the PC gaming industry, I found it interesting that NVIDIA's Gaming revenue was also up.

Per NVIDIA's announcement, "Gaming revenue was $2.9 billion, up 9% from the previous quarter and up 16% from a year ago." What makes this interesting? NVIDIA's 'Gaming' revenue and business are intrinsically linked to GeForce and GeForce RTX graphics cards for desktop PCs and laptops. And with everyone else reporting a downturn in gaming hardware sales, from Microsoft to Sony to Nintendo, it's interesting that NVIDIA Gaming and GeForce RTX have grown.

With the recent success of games like Blasck Myth: Wukong, PC gaming looks healthy, and Steam Hardware Survey results have continuously shown growth (and dominance) for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX hardware. However, GeForce RTX gaming hardware is also the gold standard for generative AI workloads, and NVIDIA has combined 'Gaming and AI PC' revenue - which could mean that people buying GeForce RTX hardware for AI is offsetting a downturn in people buying GeForce RTX hardware to play PC games.

This is not a bad thing, per se, and NVIDIA cites milestones in bringing generative AI to PC gaming - like its Digital Human ACE technology - as reasons for the continued success of its Gaming division. Alondige DLSS is now available in over 600 games and apps.