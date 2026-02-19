NVIDIA GeForce Now has 4,500+ games - and Star Trek: Voyager is one of the latest

Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown actually looks like a pretty decent game, with a notable problem with the save system - hopefully that'll be fixed.

TL;DR: NVIDIA has reminded us that GeForce Now has over 4,500 supported games, and a bunch of new titles have arrived this week. That includes Styx: Blades of Greed and Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown, both of which look to have some decent mileage in them.

NVIDIA has revealed the latest bunch of games which are arriving on GeForce Now, and reminded us of just how many titles are supported by the streaming service.

The grand total of games you can play via GeForce Now is over 4,500 as it stands, and NVIDIA is currently celebrating six years of GFN, complete with a community giveaway on the official subreddit.

NVIDIA informs us:

"The #6YearsofGFN fun continues with a community giveaway hosted on the GeForce Now Reddit. Share in-game screenshots and memes to celebrate the anniversary for a chance to win prizes such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, a Thrustmaster Hotas One flight stick and more."

This giveaway is running today and tomorrow, apparently, and on top of that, GeForce Now has 12 new games arriving this week.

The highlights include Styx: Blades of Greed, a stealth game starring a, shall we say, colorful character of a goblin who you've got to guide through various heist scenarios. Apparently, this is a much more 'vertical' experience with more freedom than previous outings (it's a semi-open world affair).

There's also Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown which looks interesting to me. It lets the player loose in a narrative-driven Star Trek experience involving managing the ship and resources, battling some harsh RNG by all accounts.

Going by the Steam reviews, it's entertaining stuff albeit with some shortcomings - notably the lack of any manual save, and an autosave that doesn't kick in often enough to prevent you from losing some progress.

Hopefully this is something that's easily patched, and the devs are apparently already working on fixing this, as most of the complaints from early adopters revolve around that hit-or-miss save system. It sounds pretty aggravating, so you may want to wait for that to be smoothed over.

Here's the full list of games arriving in the next week on GeForce Now: