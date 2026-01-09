GeForce NOW comes to Linux, Amazon Fire TV, adds flight stick support, and more at CES 2026

GeForce NOW's CES 2026 announcements included a number of small but welcome updates, alongside confirmation on some of the upcoming AAA games coming.

GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's cloud gaming platform, reached a milestone last year with the introduction of new RTX Blackwell pods, supporting 5K 120 FPS gaming over the cloud. On top of that, it saw a long list of new games hit the service, as well as the ability for PC gamers to stream their own games from their Steam library.

At CES 2026, NVIDIA has a few small but very cool announcements for GeForce NOW, including native apps for Linux (via Ubuntu 24.04 and later) and Amazon Fire TV sticks. In addition to this, the company is also adding flight stick support for a select range of 'HOTAS' devices. And, we got to test this out by jumping into clouds of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, over the cloud.

A highly requested addition, and it's not hard to see why, as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is a game that already streams in data over the cloud, and requires a pretty powerful GPU to run when connected to a high-end display.

As of now, GeForce NOW supports both Thrustmaster and Logitech setups, as well as custom HOTAS configurations. NVIDIA also announced that some of the biggest AAA game releases for the first few months of 2026 will be available on GeForce NOW, including IO Interactive's 007 First Light, Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem, and Pearl Abyss' Crimson Desert.

In addition to the above, the following games were added to GeForce NOW this CES week.