All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
TV, Movies & Home Theatre

God of War TV showrunner confirms he hasn't played the games because of the controller

The showrunner for the upcoming God of War series has confirmed in an interview he hasn't played any of the games as he can't work out the controls.

God of War TV showrunner confirms he hasn't played the games because of the controller
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Amazon is producing two seasons of a God of War TV show, led by showrunner Ronald D. Moore. Despite not being a gamer, Moore is adapting the video game series for television. He acknowledges the challenge due to his unfamiliarity with modern gaming but has a strong track record with adaptations like Battlestar Galactica and Outlander.

Amazon has confirmed it's making two seasons of the God of War TV show, as the news has come from the showrunner Ronald D. Moore, who is overseeing the project that's currently in the works.

Skip to 1:17:00 for God of War

Moore appeared on The Sackhoff Show with Katee Sackhoff, where he was asked about what he's currently working on. The showrunner explained his current workplate consists of an "adaptation of this video game called God of War" and that his job is to be in the writer's room, adapting the video games to TV. Moore goes on to say the challenge is daunting with such a large and well-respected IP, and is especially daunting considering he doesn't consider himself a gamer.

Sackoff followed up by asking Moore if he has tried to play any of the God of War games, and the showrunner said he has taken a "stab at it" but gave up as he can't work out the controls. Moore goes on to explain that he grew up in '80s where video games were in arcades, making this whole business with what are traditional video game controllers nowadays extremely foreign to him. "The controllers now..." he laughs, "Press R1, which one's R1, oh I'm dead! I can't quite get a hold of that."

Notably, Moore is the second showrunner for the upcoming God of War adaptation after a team of writers departed the show in 2024. Despite not being able to play through any of the God of War games, Moore has proven himself extremely capable with several big shows, such as the Battlestar Galactica reboot, Outlander, and For All Mankind, while also contributing to dozens of episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, and Deep Space Nine.

Photo of the God of War: 20th Anniversary Retrospective (Deluxe Edition)
Best Deals: God of War: 20th Anniversary Retrospective (Deluxe Edition)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$181.04 USD
- -
Buy
$258.99 CAD
- -
Buy
$181.04 USD
- -
Buy
$181.04 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/18/2025 at 6:37 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:gamesradar.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles