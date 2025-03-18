God of War TV showrunner confirms he hasn't played the games because of the controller

The showrunner for the upcoming God of War series has confirmed in an interview he hasn't played any of the games as he can't work out the controls.

Amazon has confirmed it's making two seasons of the God of War TV show, as the news has come from the showrunner Ronald D. Moore, who is overseeing the project that's currently in the works.

Moore appeared on The Sackhoff Show with Katee Sackhoff, where he was asked about what he's currently working on. The showrunner explained his current workplate consists of an "adaptation of this video game called God of War" and that his job is to be in the writer's room, adapting the video games to TV. Moore goes on to say the challenge is daunting with such a large and well-respected IP, and is especially daunting considering he doesn't consider himself a gamer.

Sackoff followed up by asking Moore if he has tried to play any of the God of War games, and the showrunner said he has taken a "stab at it" but gave up as he can't work out the controls. Moore goes on to explain that he grew up in '80s where video games were in arcades, making this whole business with what are traditional video game controllers nowadays extremely foreign to him. "The controllers now..." he laughs, "Press R1, which one's R1, oh I'm dead! I can't quite get a hold of that."

Notably, Moore is the second showrunner for the upcoming God of War adaptation after a team of writers departed the show in 2024. Despite not being able to play through any of the God of War games, Moore has proven himself extremely capable with several big shows, such as the Battlestar Galactica reboot, Outlander, and For All Mankind, while also contributing to dozens of episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, and Deep Space Nine.