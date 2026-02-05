GeForce Now turns 6: a billion hours streamed and two new F2P shooters - one is a PUBG spin-off

NVIDIA has announced that GeForce Now is six-years-old, and the "party's just getting started" apparently.
The service has seen over a billion hours of streaming since the turn of the decade, NVIDIA boasted in its latest weekly blog post for GFN Thursday.
Highlights in terms of fresh additions for GeForce Now include Delta Force, a tactical shooter with an extraction mode and a large-scale battle mode (warfare).
By all accounts, it's a good game, and it's free to boot - the one snag being that there's a problem with cheats (certainly going by the Steam reviews). That said, more recent reviews indicate that the devs have taken the cheaters to task, and they aren't a problem anymore. So, this could be well worth a whirl for those fond of extraction shooters.
Another of the higher-profile newcomers to GeForce Now is PUBG: Blindspot, a spin-off from the famous battle royale which is very different in terms of being a 5v5 tactical shooter from a top-down perspective. It's also a free game, and very much in the vein of Rainbow Six Siege.
The full list of new releases for this week in GeForce Now is as follows:
- Indika (New release on Xbox, available on Game Pass, Feb 3)
- Menace (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass, Feb 5, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Anniversary Edition (New release on Battle.net, Feb 5)
- PUBG: Blindspot (New release on Steam, Feb 5, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- Carmageddon: Rogue Shift (New release on Steam, Feb 6, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- Delta Force (Steam)
- Fallout Shelter (Steam)
- Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition (Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass)
- Roadcraft (Xbox, available on Game Pass)
- Wildgate (Epic Games Store)