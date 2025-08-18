GeForce NOW on the Switch 2? NVIDIA has 'no comment,' but we'd love to see it

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service got a serious upgrade and we'd love to see the Nintendo Switch 2 added to the list of compatible devices.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce NOW now features RTX 5080 SuperPods, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and cinematic-quality streaming, plus Steam game installation for instant play. Enhanced VRR and low-latency support enable competitive gaming up to 300 FPS. While no Switch 2 plans are announced, its 1080p 120Hz display could benefit greatly.

NVIDIA has upgraded its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service in a big way, not only by upgrading to GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPods with full support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, but also with the addition of new 'Cinematic-Quality Streaming' technologies, and the new ability to install Steam games and play them right away.

GeForce NOW on the Nintendo Switch 2 would unlock GeForce RTX 5080 visuals and performance.

Throw in VRR support via G-Sync, and low-latency technology that can support competitive titles running at 300 FPS with only 30ms of total latency, it's no secret that GeForce NOW's cloud gaming tech is a step or two ahead of the competition. As part of its Gamescom 2025 announcements, NVIDIA also confirmed that the GeForce NOW app on Steam will be updated to support full 90 FPS gameplay on the Steam Deck and 120 FPS on the Lenovo Legion Go S, maxing out the display capabilities of these PC gaming handhelds.

As part of a pre-briefing with media ahead of the show, once we began to see all of the impressive new tech and features coming to the service, as soon as NVIDIA got to the handheld updates, we couldn't help but think about the only modern gaming handheld running on NVIDIA hardware that would benefit from GeForce NOW support - the Nintendo Switch 2.

We asked NVIDIA if there were any plans to bring GeForce NOW to the Nintendo Switch 2? Now, we weren't expecting a detailed response, but anything other than "there are currently no plans" is good news. Which is why the "we don't have anything to announce at this time" response was great to hear.

Now, odds are if it were up to the GeForce NOW team, they'd be announcing or talking about bringing the cloud gaming service to the Nintendo Switch 2 at Gamescom. Nintendo, being Nintendo, things happened at the whims of the people running one of the most iconic gaming companies on the planet, which plays by its own rules to the point where most critics and hardcore gamers count Nintendo hardware in a different category than PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

GeForce NOW on the Switch 2 would be fantastic to see, as you've got a 1080p 120 Hz display with VRR support, and NVIDIA's cloud gaming service now offers RTX 5080-powered gaming that's up to 3X faster than the PS5 Pro with the backing for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and more. Plus, you've also now got access to over 4,500 games on Steam as part of GeForce NOW's new Install-to-Play feature. But then again, that could be the reason for Nintendo's hesitation, assuming that's the hold-up. Opening the door to another storefront is great for gamers, but not for the bottom line.