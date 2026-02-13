Here's what 96GB of LPCAMM2 memory with LPDDR5X-9600 modules looks like, production coming soon

Check out this faster LPCAMM2 LPDDR5X memory modules: huge 96GB capacity and 9600 MT/s transfer rates, entering mass production in the near future.

TL;DR: Samsung is preparing mass production of LPCAMM2 LPDDR5X memory modules with up to 96GB capacity and 9600 MT/s speeds, designed for space-saving mobile and laptop devices. These modules support Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs, enabling high-performance Edge AI and embedded computing systems.

LPCAMM2 LPDDR5X memory is on the way, with a recent 96GB kit at 9600 MT/s transfer speeds entering mass production in the near future.

The new LPCAMM2 memory form factory has been designed to save PCB space on mobile and laptop form factors, but until now, LPCAMM2 memory has used LPDDR5 memory modules, but it also supports faster LPDDR5X memory. Samsung looks to be close to starting mass production of its faster LPCAMM2 memory modules.

Lenovo's China manager has posted a picture of Samsung's upcoming LPCAMM2 "LPDDR5X" memory module, with the module listed with a huge 96GB of capacity in a "2D8Rx8 PC5" configuration, with speeds of up to 9600 MT/s. However, the only platform on the market that takes the new specifications and speeds is Intel's just-launched Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs, which support up to 9600 MT/s speeds.

LPCAMM2 LPDDR5 + LPDDR5X memory is already powering new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 platforms that are designed for Edge AI and Embedded computing systems, with Intel previously showing off LPCAMM2 memory modules from Crucial, which have been used on the RVP.

The particular module has a 64GB capacity and speeds of up to 7500 MT/s, with the part number for the module being "CT64G75C2LP5X.M48C1". Intel has already announced speeds of up to 9533 MT/s and up to 96GB LPCAMM2 module support for its new Panther Lake CPUs.

The modules ship with up to 96GB capacity and up to 8533 MT/s speeds, with faster 9600 MT/s speeds expected to debut in the second half of this year.