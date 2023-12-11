Goodbye, SO-DIMM: CAMM2 is here to replace you with 192GB+ capacities, huge space savings

CAMM2 memory module standard is now official by JEDEC: up to 128GB capacities with up to 8.5Gbps speeds, and huge space savings inside of laptops.

We heard about CAMM memory modules last year, but now JEDEC has published the new CAMM2 memory module standard that will find us receiving higher capacities, higher speeds, and massive space savings.

First off, what's CAMM? CAMM stands for Compression Attached Memory Module and is a new memory standard that has been made specifically for laptops and portable platforms, where it's designed to pump the maximum performance while using the smallest amount of space possible.

Dell was the first to show it off back at CES 2022, and then it was pushed into an open standard, and now JEDEC has adopted it as the newest memory standard. Where CAMM has advantages over SO-DIMM is that it's very thin, which means we have a slimmer design, making it perfect for laptops -- and even better for the modules and laptops to be field-repaired. It's great for both consumers (bigger capacities, higher speeds) and manufacturers (repairs, etc, are so much easier).

JEDEC has now officially published its new CAMM2 memory module standard, which paves the way for a slim module that has contacts being pressed with a bar that's found between the module and the motherboard. The bar is inscribed with a set of pins that provide an interface with the contacts on the motherboard.

This space is so close, making the communication between the RAM (CAMM2) and the CPU much faster than traditional SO-DIMM memory modules. This is great for obvious reasons: speed and bigger capacities without any downsides.

CAMM2 memory modules will find themselves in both DDR5 and LPDDR5(X) variants, with Micron teasing an optimized version of its CAMM2 memory that offers an insane 192GB+ capacity (!!!) and 9600MT/s speeds (!!!).

JEDEC explains: "DDR5 and LPDDR5/5X CAMM2s cater to distinct use cases. DDR5 CAMM2s are intended for performance notebooks and mainstream desktops, while LPDDR5/5X CAMM2s target a broader range of notebooks and certain server market segments".

"While JESD318 CAMM2 defines a common connector design for both DDR5 and LPDDR5/X, it is crucial to note that the pinouts for each differ. To support different motherboard designs, intentional variations in mounting procedures between DDR5 and LPDDR5/X CAMM2s prevent the mounting of a module where it should not go".

"As announced earlier this year, JESD318 CAMM2 supports stackable CAMM2s: dual-channel (DC) and single-channel (SC). By splitting the dual-channel CAMM2 connector lengthwise into two single-channel CAMM2 connectors, each connector half can elevate the CAMM2 to a different level. The first connector half supports one DDR5 memory channel at 2.85mm height while the second half supports a different DDR5 memory channel at 7.5mm height. Or, the entire CAMM2 connector can be used with a dual-channel CAMM2. This scalability from single-channel and dual-channel configurations to future multi-channel setups promises a significant boost in memory capacity".