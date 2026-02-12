COLORFUL's GeForce RTX 50 Series EVOL P15 laptops are built for gamers and creators

COLORFUL has announced a pair of new GeForce RTX 50 Series gaming laptops, with its new EVOL P15 Carbon Grey and EVOL P15 Cloud White notebooks.

COLORFUL's new EVOL P15 gaming laptops have been unveiled, with two models set to launch in Q1 2026. The COLORFUL EVOL P15 Carbon Grey with 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and GeForce RTX 5060 graphics, and the COLORFUL EVOL P15 Cloud White with Intel Core i5-13420H processor and GeForce RTX 5050 graphics - two laptop GPUs with 8GB of VRAM.

COLORFUL is positioning both as laptops for gamers and creators, featuring 15.6-inch IPS displays with 100% sRGB color accuracy and performance built for multitasking and high-refresh-rate PC gaming. The flagship EVOL P15 Carbon Grey with a GeForce RTX 5060 GPU sports a 15.6-inch QHD IPS display, with a 2560x1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, while the more affordable EVOL P15 Cloud White with a GeForce RTX 5050 GPU sports a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Both laptops also feature up to 16GB of DDR5 5200MHz memory, 512GB of PCIe Gen3 M.2 SSD storage with an additional M.2 expansion slot, and COLORFUL's custom Ice Cooling System. The more powerful RTX 5060 model includes dual fans and five thermal heatpipes, while the RTX 5050 model's cooling is limited to four.

Rounding out the physical design, which blends futuristic elements with a modern industrial look, you've also got subtle lighting and RGB LED keyboards. In addition to being built for modern gaming with DLSS 4, these laptops are also designed for everyday productivity and come pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and the WPS Office suite, an alternative to Office 365 that's compatible with Word, Excel, and PowerPoint file formats.