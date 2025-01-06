Intel Core Ultra 200HX Series announced, ready for next-gen GeForce RTX 50 gaming laptops

Intel's new 'Arrow Lake' Core Ultra 200HX Series is built for high-performance notebooks and gaming laptops, delivering up to 5% more single-thread performance and 20% more multi-thread performance compared to the Raptor Lake-H refresh. Expect these CPUs to be paired with NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 Series 'Blackwell' laptop GPUs that are expected to be announced at CES 2025 shortly.
According to Intel, these gaming laptops are set to launch later in Q1 2025, so we'll have to wait a bit to find out their actual in-game performance in popular titles like Cyberpunk 2077. The Core Ultra 200HX Series flagship is the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX, which has 24 (8 Performance and 16 Efficiency cores) and a boost clock speed of 5.5 GHz.
As these are designed to be paired with discrete GPUs, they're equipped with first-gen Alchemist integrated Arc Graphics rather than the latest Blackwell architecture - just like desktop Arrow Lake. With 4 GPU cores, you're looking at a 13 TOPS NPU - falling short of Microsoft's Copilot+ spec.
Here are the specs for the HX Series.
|CPU Specs
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX
|Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|Intel Core Ultra 7 265HX
|Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX
|Intel Core Ultra 5 245HX
|Intel Core Ultra 5 235HX
|Architecture
|Arrow Lake
|Arrow Lake
|Arrow Lake
|Arrow Lake
|Arrow Lake
|Arrow Lake
|Cores and Threads
|24 (8P+16E, 24T)
|24 (8P+16E, 24T)
|20 (8P+12E, 20T)
|20 (8P+12E, 20T)
|14 (6P+8E, 14T)
|14 (6P+8E, 14T)
|Max GHz
|5.5
|5.4
|5.3
|5.2
|5.1
|5.1
|GPU Cores
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|NPU TOPS
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
The H Series is also on the way for more consumer-focused, non-gaming-first laptops. The Core Ultra 200H Series features Arc Graphics with 8 Intel Xe cores for 22% better gaming performance than the previous H generation. And when you combine the GPU, CPU, and NPU, you've got 99 TOPS of AI performance - making them great Microsoft Copilot+ chips.
"Our Intel Core Ultra 200HX and H series processors are built for the next generation of creators and gamers," said Josh Newman, vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Product Marketing and Management at Intel. "With breakthrough compute and graphics performance, efficiency and AI capabilities, these processors will push the entire laptop experience to new heights."