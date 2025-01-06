All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Laptops

Intel Core Ultra 200HX Series announced, ready for next-gen GeForce RTX 50 gaming laptops

Arrow Lake is coming to laptops with Intel launching the new Intel Core Ultra 200H and Core ultra 200 HX Series, bringing efficiency and performance gains.

Intel Core Ultra 200HX Series announced, ready for next-gen GeForce RTX 50 gaming laptops
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Intel's new 'Arrow Lake' Core Ultra 200HX Series CPUs offer up to 5% more single-thread and 20% more multi-thread performance than the Raptor Lake-H refresh, targeting high-performance notebooks and gaming laptops. Launching in Q1 2025, they pair with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. The flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX features 24 cores and a 5.5 GHz boost clock.

Intel's new 'Arrow Lake' Core Ultra 200HX Series is built for high-performance notebooks and gaming laptops, delivering up to 5% more single-thread performance and 20% more multi-thread performance compared to the Raptor Lake-H refresh. Expect these CPUs to be paired with NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 Series 'Blackwell' laptop GPUs that are expected to be announced at CES 2025 shortly.

New gaming laptops with Core Ultra 200HX and GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs are coming in Q1 2025.
3

New gaming laptops with Core Ultra 200HX and GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs are coming in Q1 2025.

According to Intel, these gaming laptops are set to launch later in Q1 2025, so we'll have to wait a bit to find out their actual in-game performance in popular titles like Cyberpunk 2077. The Core Ultra 200HX Series flagship is the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX, which has 24 (8 Performance and 16 Efficiency cores) and a boost clock speed of 5.5 GHz.

As these are designed to be paired with discrete GPUs, they're equipped with first-gen Alchemist integrated Arc Graphics rather than the latest Blackwell architecture - just like desktop Arrow Lake. With 4 GPU cores, you're looking at a 13 TOPS NPU - falling short of Microsoft's Copilot+ spec.

Here are the specs for the HX Series.

CPU SpecsIntel Core Ultra 9 285HXIntel Core Ultra 9 275HXIntel Core Ultra 7 265HXIntel Core Ultra 7 255HXIntel Core Ultra 5 245HXIntel Core Ultra 5 235HX
ArchitectureArrow LakeArrow LakeArrow LakeArrow LakeArrow LakeArrow Lake
Cores and Threads24 (8P+16E, 24T)24 (8P+16E, 24T)20 (8P+12E, 20T)20 (8P+12E, 20T)14 (6P+8E, 14T)14 (6P+8E, 14T)
Max GHz5.55.45.35.25.15.1
GPU Cores444433
NPU TOPS131313131313

The H Series is also on the way for more consumer-focused, non-gaming-first laptops. The Core Ultra 200H Series features Arc Graphics with 8 Intel Xe cores for 22% better gaming performance than the previous H generation. And when you combine the GPU, CPU, and NPU, you've got 99 TOPS of AI performance - making them great Microsoft Copilot+ chips.

Intel Core Ultra 200HX Series announced, ready for next-gen GeForce RTX 50 gaming laptops 03
3

"Our Intel Core Ultra 200HX and H series processors are built for the next generation of creators and gamers," said Josh Newman, vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Product Marketing and Management at Intel. "With breakthrough compute and graphics performance, efficiency and AI capabilities, these processors will push the entire laptop experience to new heights."

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the Intel Core Ultra 7 Desktop Processor 265K - 20 cores (8 P-cores + 12 E-cores) up to 5.5 GHz
Best Deals: Intel Core Ultra 7 Desktop Processor 265K - 20 cores (8 P-cores + 12 E-cores) up to 5.5 GHz
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$368.05 USD
$379.99 USD $387.46 USD
Buy
-
$379.99 USD $389.99 USD
Buy
$559 CAD
$559 CAD $559 CAD
Buy
$559 CAD
$559 CAD -
Buy
£376.56
£379.98 £376.56
Buy
$368.05 USD
$379.99 USD $387.46 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2025 at 9:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles