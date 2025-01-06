Intel Core Ultra 200HX Series announced, ready for next-gen GeForce RTX 50 gaming laptops

Arrow Lake is coming to laptops with Intel launching the new Intel Core Ultra 200H and Core ultra 200 HX Series, bringing efficiency and performance gains.

TL;DR: Intel's new 'Arrow Lake' Core Ultra 200HX Series CPUs offer up to 5% more single-thread and 20% more multi-thread performance than the Raptor Lake-H refresh, targeting high-performance notebooks and gaming laptops. Launching in Q1 2025, they pair with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. The flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX features 24 cores and a 5.5 GHz boost clock. Intel's new 'Arrow Lake' Core Ultra 200HX Series CPUs offer up to 5% more single-thread and 20% more multi-thread performance than the Raptor Lake-H refresh, targeting high-performance notebooks and gaming laptops. Launching in Q1 2025, they pair with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. The flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX features 24 cores and a 5.5 GHz boost clock.

Intel's new 'Arrow Lake' Core Ultra 200HX Series is built for high-performance notebooks and gaming laptops, delivering up to 5% more single-thread performance and 20% more multi-thread performance compared to the Raptor Lake-H refresh. Expect these CPUs to be paired with NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 Series 'Blackwell' laptop GPUs that are expected to be announced at CES 2025 shortly.

3

New gaming laptops with Core Ultra 200HX and GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs are coming in Q1 2025.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Popular Popular Now: GTA 6 gameplay leaks: everything has physical place in the game, roads get destroyed by rockets

According to Intel, these gaming laptops are set to launch later in Q1 2025, so we'll have to wait a bit to find out their actual in-game performance in popular titles like Cyberpunk 2077. The Core Ultra 200HX Series flagship is the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX, which has 24 (8 Performance and 16 Efficiency cores) and a boost clock speed of 5.5 GHz.

As these are designed to be paired with discrete GPUs, they're equipped with first-gen Alchemist integrated Arc Graphics rather than the latest Blackwell architecture - just like desktop Arrow Lake. With 4 GPU cores, you're looking at a 13 TOPS NPU - falling short of Microsoft's Copilot+ spec.

Here are the specs for the HX Series.

CPU Specs Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Intel Core Ultra 7 265HX Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX Intel Core Ultra 5 245HX Intel Core Ultra 5 235HX Architecture Arrow Lake Arrow Lake Arrow Lake Arrow Lake Arrow Lake Arrow Lake Cores and Threads 24 (8P+16E, 24T) 24 (8P+16E, 24T) 20 (8P+12E, 20T) 20 (8P+12E, 20T) 14 (6P+8E, 14T) 14 (6P+8E, 14T) Max GHz 5.5 5.4 5.3 5.2 5.1 5.1 GPU Cores 4 4 4 4 3 3 NPU TOPS 13 13 13 13 13 13

The H Series is also on the way for more consumer-focused, non-gaming-first laptops. The Core Ultra 200H Series features Arc Graphics with 8 Intel Xe cores for 22% better gaming performance than the previous H generation. And when you combine the GPU, CPU, and NPU, you've got 99 TOPS of AI performance - making them great Microsoft Copilot+ chips.

3

"Our Intel Core Ultra 200HX and H series processors are built for the next generation of creators and gamers," said Josh Newman, vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Product Marketing and Management at Intel. "With breakthrough compute and graphics performance, efficiency and AI capabilities, these processors will push the entire laptop experience to new heights."