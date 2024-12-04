SK hynix and Samsung team up to standardize LPDDR6-Processing In Memory (PIM) for on-device AI

Samsung collaborating with SK hynix on standardizing LPDDR6-PIM memory, expected inside of new products in late 2025, now waiting for JEDEC approval.

SK hynix and Samsung are massive memory rivals both residing in South Korea, but are now collaborating on LPDDR6-PIM (Processing-in-Memory) technology for future on-device AI products.

In a new report from MyDrivers, we're learning that the two South Korean memory giants are setting aside their (memory) differences, and forging together to standardize LPDDR6-PIM memory. We can expect LPDDR6-PIM to be released sometime in 2026, improving overall system performance for mainstream-focused devices.

Why is LPDDR6-PIM important? This will remove the need for additional computations that are otherwise run on the processor (CPU), meaning that there is less data transfer between both of the components (RAM + CPU). Not only are there performance improvements, but power consumption comes down massively, which will be a huge help for LPDDR6-PIM-powered devices of the future.

In order to standardize LPDDR6-PIM memory, SK hynix and Samsung will need to get it approved by JEDEC, the body responsible for developing a unified standard for microelectronics. LPDDR6-PIM is integrated directly into the memory chips, with an additional circuit capable of performing various computations including matrix multiplications and logic operations.

Samsung wants to see PIM on both client and server DRAM products including LPDDR, GDDR, and HBM memory, with the company claiming PIM can save around 70% energy... so it makes sense why the South Korean rivals are teaming up for what could be a game-changer in the tech industry.