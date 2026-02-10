Remedy isn't using generative AI to make Control Resonant, the studio confirms

The use of generative AI is still controversial in the gaming world, and Remedy has confirmed that the tech had no place in the development of Control 2.

TL;DR: Remedy's upcoming action game, Control Resonant, was developed without generative AI technology. While the studio values creative teams and player experience, it remains cautious about adopting AI in future projects, monitoring ethical considerations and potential player benefits. Control Resonant launches in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Control Resonant, Remedy's new Devil May Cry-like action game, wasn't made with generative AI tech.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

With thousands upon thousands of developers being laid off as companies simultaneously grasp AI in a bid to save costs, artificial intelligence has become a hot-button topic in the games industry. That seems to go double for generative AI, which can be used to create interactive worlds without the need for a game developer--like Google's new Genie or Microsoft's MUSE.

Not everyone is using AI to make games, and that includes Remedy. In a recent call with investors, Remedy's interim CEO was asked about AI's disruptions in gaming, and whether or not the studio will use it while crafting new projects.

Read more: Remedy wants to keep FBC Firebreak alive indefinitely despite the game's poor performance

The answer is pretty simple: Remedy didn't use generative AI while making Control Resonant. As for using AI in the future, Remedy can't say for certain.

Current interim Remedy CEO Markus Malki explains the studio's position on AI:

"This is a topic that people really like to make headlines about right now. First of all, I'm a big believer in player value. Doing things that add to the player experience. I'm also a believer in the creative people on our team, and that they know the best ways to create that value. "There is a variety of interests at different crafts in Remedy to investigate these AI tools, but I do know and I can say for sure that Control Resonant does not use generative AI content at all. "But making far-reaching promises about the future is pretty hard at this point. We are actively following the development and seeing if it's something with the ethics in the right place and also something that can add player value. And our teams also have to want to use it."

Control Resonant is due out sometime in 2026 and will launch on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.