007 First Light and Control Resonant will launch with Path Tracing and full DLSS 4 support

IO Interactive's 007 First Light and Remedy's Control Resonant are the two next big 2026 games to launch with path tracing support on PC.

2026 is going to be a big one for single-player games with path tracing or full ray tracing support. Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem has already set the bar pretty high with its incredible path-traced visuals on PC, accelerated by DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. Walking down a rainy city street or through the abandoned hallways of a hospital with full ray tracing adds to the immersion and tension, and RT in Raccoon City is just the beginning.

With GDC underway in San Francisco, NVIDIA has announced a big batch of new game releases that it has worked with game developers to enhance performance with its new DLSS 4.5 with Dynamic Multi Frame Generation technology. 007 First Light, from Hitman-studio IO Interactive, is a new cinematic third-person action-adventure coming to PC and console on May 27, 2026.

And the PC version will feature an immersive path tracing mode on day one, accelerated by DLSS. As detailed in a new gameplay presentation, path tracing in the game is set to enhance shadow accuracy and detail, as well as how reflections and other effects behave. It doesn't stop there, as another big 2026 release, Remedy's Control Resonant, is also set to debut on PC with path tracing support.

This is one we could have predicted, as Remedy has always embraced the latest advanced rendering and graphics technologies with its games. The original Control was one of the first major games to really showcase the difference ray-tracing can make to a game's presentation, with Alan Wake II stepping that up with full path-tracing support. On track for a 2026 release, Control Resonant will undoubtedly look incredible running on PC with path tracing and DLSS 4.5.