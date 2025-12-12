Control Resonant gameplay is very different from Control, developers confirm

Remedy Entertainment unveiled Control Resonant, the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2017 title Control, and it's very different from its predecessor.

Remedy Entertainment has revealed Control Resonant at The Game Awards 2025, a long-awaited sequel to the studio's title "Control" released in 2019.

The upcoming title is set to release on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, along with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. For those who don't know, or have never played Control, that title is focused on Jesse Faden and her trying to locate her brother. Faden becomes the director of the Federal Bureau of Control, a government agency shrouded in secrecy tasked with containing and studying paranatural phenomena.

Control Resonant is set seven years after the events of the first Control game, where players will be able to see the fallout of the events following the end of Control. Jesse Faden is no longer the character players will be stepping into; as the trailer reveals, Dylan Faden, Jesse's brother, will be the protagonist, searching for his sister.

Additionally, Resonant will be very different from 2017's Control in how the gameplay works, as Resonant is an action RPG that is focused on third-person gunplay. Creative director Mikael Kasurinen explained, "A big goal was transitioning the game from action-adventure to action-RPG. We define this as having more player-driven, open-ended exploration, more meaningful progression, and real choices that aren't trivial to undo. And players can create distinctive builds complementing their gameplay style."