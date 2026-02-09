Remedy's new CEO vows to 'protect what makes the studio special'

Remedy Entertainment appoints a new CEO, Jean-Charles Gaudechon, who has made a pact to 'protect what makes Remedy special' while delivering new games.

With Tero Virtala being ousted on the heels of FBC Firebreak's bad sales performance, Remedy Entertainment has appointed a new CEO who has made a commitment to keeping Remedy's signature style intact.

Remedy has appointed a new CEO, Jean-Charles Gaudechon, to lead the studio. Gaudechon has had a long history in the video games industry, spending over a decade handling high-level exec functions at EA's international divisions--distribution, publishing, live services, etc.

In the announcement, Gaudechon made interesting remarks on Remedy's creative operations, outright pledging to essentially shield the studio's artists and developers using good business savvy. This is important, because Remedy still plans to self-publish new games, and that can be risky.

"I'm excited and honored to join Remedy at a pivotal time. The studio has a unique creative identity and a strong pipeline. My commitment is to protect what makes it special, deliver exceptional games, and scale Remedy in a way that builds lasting value. "Remedy has the voice and the ambition to be a pillar of the industry's future. We will stay close to players, earn their time and trust, and strengthen our independence in how we build and publish our games, while continuing to work closely with the partners who have supported us along the way. "I will be moving to Finland with my family and I'm incredibly excited about getting to work directly with the team at the studio."

Remedy is currently working on its next game, Control Resonant, which is due out sometime in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.