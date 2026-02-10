Remedy wants to keep FBC Firebreak alive indefinitely despite the game's poor performance

Interesting comments from Remedy's interim CEO on FBC Firebreak, as the group apparently wants to keep the failed live shooter online indefinitely.

TL;DR: Remedy's live service shooter FBC Firebreak, despite low traction, may remain online indefinitely with minimal maintenance costs, according to interim CEO Markus Maki. While no major investments are planned, Remedy aims to support fans by keeping the game accessible as they focus on upcoming titles like Control Resonant, releasing in 2026.

Remedy's live service shooter FBC Firebreak failed to gain traction, but that doesn't mean the devs are ready to pull the plug.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Good news for fans of Remedy's bizarre co-op shooter: FBC Firebreak could be kept online indefinitely. In a recent Q&A with investors, Remedy interim CEO Markus Maki said that the group might just keep Firebreak's servers up and running--even if the game slips into maintenance mode while Remedy focuses on other games.

More importantly than wants, though, is the reality of cost and Maki says that it would actually be pretty cheap to keep FBC Firebreak online.

"Of course, we are not planning any large investments to it--at all. Still, it's a great game, there are fans who like it, and I want to keep it available for them because the cost to keeping it available is not significant for us at all," Maki said in the webcast.

"I've always been a fan of keeping the games alive. For example, our first game, Death Rally, is still free on Steam, available for people to play."

It's worth noting that Remedy just did get a new CEO, a former ex-EA executive who worked in publishing named Jean-Charles Gaudechon, and it's unknown if Gaudechon will share Maki's sentiments.

The new CEO won't change the core DNA of Remedy, the company asserts, and Gaudechon has pledged to "protect what makes Remedy special" insofar as their unique creative vision.

Remedy's next game, Control Resonant, is due out sometime in 2026. Based on their remarks in the earnings call, the analyst firm at Inderes might have been right about their first-half 2026 guess for Control 2.