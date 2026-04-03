Control Resonant was built by the biggest gameplay team in Remedy history, devs are buzzing over gravity-shifting traversal

Remedy is going all-out with its new action game Control Resonant, saying that the sequel has a ton of developers devoted to ensuring gameplay is fun.

TL;DR: Control Resonant, releasing in 2026, features Remedy's largest gameplay team, delivering fast-paced hack-and-slash action with unique mechanics like teleportation traversal and shifting gravity. The game offers diverse weapon forms, a talent tree, and a Forms skill map, promising a deep, engaging combat experience.

Remedy's latest dev diary for Control Resonant hypes up the new project, highlighting unique gameplay features like Dylan's teleportation traversal.

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Control Resonant looks to be a must-play game of 2026, incorporating fast and stylish Devil May Cry-like hack-and-slash action with a deliberate, power-driven progression scheme. Remedy is taking cues from classic games in the genre while adding their own spin on things, like the wall-shifting mechanic that turns the entire map into an M.C. Escher painting.

In a new video, one dev says that this level of complex design is a result of the biggest-ever gameplay team that Remedy has ever had. "We have the biggest gameplay team in Remedy history," Control Resonant executive producer Juha Vainio said.

"This allows us to make more weapon forms, more paranatural abilities, deeper gameplay systems. The whole gameplay experience will then be much more solid and fun."

The studio talked up the different weapon forms that Dylan can use in the game, ranging from huge, hulking two-handed hammers to more elegant and nimble weapons like blades and apparently a scythe.

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It was also confirmed that Resonant would have both a talent tree alongside a Forms skill map.

Talents seem to be passives only whereas Forms are combat-oriented and belong to 3 main branching points. There are Primary and Secondary Forms as well as something called Combo Enders, which is an exciting prospect that brings to mind BioWare games.

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The shifting-gravity mechanic is also noteworthy and something that genuinely impressed me when I saw the first gameplay of Resonant in action. This was something that Remedy iterated upon over and over, and it helped feed their passion for the game's creation.

"When it comes to the second-to-second traversal, we have really gone to town with gameplay. Now with Resonant, we're taking it to the next level," Vainio said while closing out the video.

Control Resonant is due out in 2026, but a release date has yet to be announced.