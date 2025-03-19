AMD confirmed to skip RDNA 4 for Zen 6 APUs: RDNA 4 for discrete GPUs only, RDNA 3.5 on Zen 6

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

GPUOpen Drivers reveal AMD will be using RDNA 3.5 on next-gen Zen 6 APUs, as RDNA 4 GPUs reserved for discrete cards only, RDNA 3.5 to be used on Zen 6.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: AMD's Zen 6-based Medusa Point and Medusa Halo APUs will use RDNA 3.5 GPU cores, not RDNA 4, which is reserved for discrete GPUs like the Radeon RX 9070 series. Medusa Halo APUs will feature up to 48 CUs and a 384-bit memory bus, potentially offering RTX 5070 Ti-level performance.

AMD's next-generation Zen 6-based APUs will not be using RDNA 4 GPU cores, and instead will rely on RDNA 3.5 GPU that is used inside of the Zen 5-based Strix Point and just-released Strix Halo APUs.

2

The news is coming from AMD GPUOpen Drivers code on GitHib with the device ID "Gfxlp12" for RDNA 4 being exclusively reserved for discrete GPUs like the just-released Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards. AMD's current fleet of Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards will be the exclusive use of RDNA 4, while next-gen Medusa Point and Medusa Halo APUs using RDNA 3.5 GPU cores.

AMD's next-gen Zen 6 "Medusa Point" and "Medusa Halo" APUs will feature next-gen Zen 6 cores, with Medusa Strix APUs expected to debut with between 12 CUs and 32 CUs of RDNA 3.X GPU, while Medusa Halo APUs will bump the RDNA 3.5 GPU core count up to 48 CUs. Zen 6-based Medusa Point and Medusa Halo APUs will also reportedly have a 384-bit memory bus that's expected to drive performance up 30-50% over the new Strix Halo APU.

UDNA is the next GPU architecture after RDNA 4, so we could expect AMD to dive right into the next-gen unified GPU architecture for Medusa Point and Medusa Halo. The increased memory bus and GPU cores inside of Medusa Halo are expected to drive up to RTX 5070 Ti levels of gaming performance, which would be nice to see from UDNA GPU cores inside of the new Zen 6-based APUs.

RDNA 3.5 and previous RDNA architectures don't support FSR 4 which is exclusive to RDNA 4, so it would be nice to see UDNA and FSR 4 and even FSR 5 support inside of the Medusa Point and Medusa Halo APUs. We'll know more in the months ahead as we get closer to their reveal.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

