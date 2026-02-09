Ghost of Yotei contributed greatly to Sony's Q3, made up over 25% of first-party game sales

Sony management confirms Ghost of Yotei 'contributed significantly' to PlayStation's Q3 sales results, with the game making up a quarter of total 1P sales.

Ghost of Yotei proves that PlayStation users still show up for exclusive content, with the game generating hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue in Sony's Holiday 2025 period.

Sucker Punch's new standalone sequel Ghost of Yotei is a big hit for PlayStation. In Sony's latest Q3'25 results, company management specifically mentioned Atsu's new adventure was a big driver for earnings in the quarter.

Sony's own sales data takes this even further. Back in November, just a month after release, Sony had confirmed Ghost of Yotei hit 3.3 million sales. Sony also confirms that it sold 13.2 million first-party games total during the entire quarter. This means that Ghost of Yotei made up over 25% of total PlayStation first-party games sold in Q3'25.

Based on the data, PlayStation made around $10.47 billion in the Holiday 2025 quarter. With 3.3 million+ sales with the price tag of at least $70 per copy, Ghost of Yotei could have generated around at least $231 million in revenue--and that's if everyone bought the cheapest version.

This would be divided in a various ways through retailers for physical distribution, and there's also things like returns, charge-backs, etc. that muddy up the numbers.

"In the studio business, Ghost of Yotei, a tentpole title we released in October, exceeded the sales of the previous title in the same period of time and significantly contributed to the financial results of the quarter," Sony CFO Lin Tao said during the Q3'25 webcast.

The CFO highlighted some metrics that are mostly relevant and important for live service games and network services, including MAUs, or monthly active users, and the hours that players spend while gaming.

Tao continued, discussing live games:

"Our established live service titles like Helldivers 2 and MLB The Show also contributed stable recurring revenue."

"We expect that Marathon, which is scheduled to be released on March 5, will be enjoyed by many users thanks to Bungie having strengthened the gaming experience."

While those unit sales are impressive for a new release, the reality is that Sony's first-party games business is a very small part of the overall software sales that are made on the PlayStation Store.

In Q3'25, Sony sold a whopping 97.2 million games, making it the second-highest quarter of all time for software sales. Based on the 13.2 million figure provided by Sony, only 13.5% of those sales were first-party games. And breaking that down even further, Ghost of Yotei represents over a quarter of that 13.5%.

The good news is that Sony keeps all of the digital revenues that it generates from Ghost of Yotei sales on PlayStation, and the company shows no signs of slowing down on marquee AAA games even as it expands even further with live service games like the newly-announced Horizon Hunters Gathering.