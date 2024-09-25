Sucker Punch reveals why it didn't make Ghost of Tsushima 2

Sucker Punch reveals why it chose to make a brand new story with its recently announced Ghost of Yotei game instead of making Ghost of Tsushima 2.

Ghost of Tsushima 2 is not happening, and Sucker Punch quickly discusses why the team wanted to make a new game rather than a sequel to Jin Sakai's story.

Yesterday, Sony announced Ghost of Yotei, a new entry in Sucker Punch's newly-established samurai Ghost franchise. The reveal reinforced that Sucker Punch wants to try new things and explore fresh stories in their Feudal Japan-based series, and further clarified that the franchise is Ghost, rather than just Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Yotei introduces a new femme fatale samurai named Atsu whose all-original storyline takes place in the year 1603, over over a quarter of a century before Jin Sakai cut a bloody path across his revenge-fueled adventure. While Jin's arc was based around a more centralized samurai clashes on the island of Tsushima, Atsu's will be more wild and free, with the game's moniker referring to Mount Yotei in the modern day region of Hokkaido.

So the question surfaces--why didn't Sucker Punch make Ghost of Tsushima 2? After all, the first game was a critical and commercial success across both PS4 and its popular PS5 director's cut re-release. In short, the team just wanted to try something different.

"We also wanted to continue to innovate. To create something fresh but familiar, we looked beyond Jin Sakai's story and the island of Tsushima, and shifted our focus to the idea of the Ghost instead. "At Sucker Punch we love origin stories, and we wanted to explore what it could mean to have a new hero wearing a Ghost mask, and uncovering a new legend. This led us to Ghost of Yōtei: a new protagonist, a new story to unfold, and a new region of Japan to explore. "Our story is set in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in present day. In 1603, this area was outside the rule of Japan, and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. It's a far cry from the organized samurai clans who lived in Tsushima, and it's the setting for an original story we can't wait to tell."

Ghost of Yotei is due out sometime in 2025 on PlayStation 5, and will likely have optimizations on Sony's upcoming PS5 Pro console as well.