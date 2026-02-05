Sony reveals Horizon Hunters Gathering, a new 3-player co-op live game with roguelike looting

Guerrilla's latest Horizon game is a 3-player co-op live game centered around hunting with a cartoonish Fortnite/Sea of Thieves/Marvel Rivals style.

Sony reveals the next big PlayStation live service game: a 3-player co-op hack-and-slash action game set in the Horizon universe with cartoonish graphics.

Guerrilla Games today announced Horizon Hunters Gathering, a new online-driven game with an Overwatch-like roster with slick, action-based combat in a world filled with randomized loot. The new Horizon live game aims to capture multiple segments at once, using one of Sony's best-selling franchises as a wrapper, and the gameplay itself looks responsive and engaging.

"Horizon Hunters Gathering is something new, it stands on its own, but it's still very much Horizon. It's a very dynamic, co-op action game. We've tuned the combat so it works really well for a team of hunters, and we believe that works best when supported by an artstyle that really matches that energy," Guerrilla studio director Jan-Bart van Beek said in the reveal.

There's no release date set for Horizon Hunters Gathering, but Sony plans to release the game on PlayStation 5 and PC, and the devs at Guerrilla will be holding playtests soon.

You can sign up for the playtest here.

Sony reveals Horizon Hunters Gathering, a new 3-player co-op live game with roguelike looting 2Sony reveals Horizon Hunters Gathering, a new 3-player co-op live game with roguelike looting 3
Sony reveals Horizon Hunters Gathering, a new 3-player co-op live game with roguelike looting 4Sony reveals Horizon Hunters Gathering, a new 3-player co-op live game with roguelike looting 5

Check below for more details about Horizon Hunters Gathering:

  • Switch between classes in pre-game lobbies to change abilities
  • Classes include tank, support, and tactician
  • Roguelike build system - perks, weapon upgrades, stat upgrades
  • Each run you'll have to find the best possible combination of power-ups to take on each machine
  • Explore 4 large environments at launch
  • Supports cross-progression between PS5 and PC
  • Matchmaking is confirmed
  • Cross-play is also confirmed
  • Will have a singleplayer mode where users can play with bots/NPCs
  • Each area has its own look, atmosphere, and challenges
  • Hunter's Gathering hub is a player space with areas that can be customized
  • Two mission types during playtest
  • Machine incursion - fight to stop a large-scale machine assault on the tribes
  • Randomized power-ups
  • Time is limited during Machine Incursions, with a ring of fire that constricts over time
  • Cauldron descent - Multi-stage dungeon with platforming aspects and replayable combat
  • Story can be played solo with NPCs, or with 2 other players
  • Story is also fully canon with Horizon universe, introduces new characters, threats, etc.
  • New content will come over time to the game
