Battlefield 6 and Ghost of Yotei conquered PlayStation's top downloads, RedSec beat Fortnite

Ghost of Yotei was the #2 most-downloaded PlayStation 5 game throughout October, with Battlefield 6's premium version and RedSec battle royale taking the top spots, Sony has confirmed.
The top PlayStation Store downloads of October 2025 have been revealed, showing what the PS ecosystem's 123 million monthly active users are playing. EA's new Battlefield 6 took a commanding spot as the #1 best-selling PS5 game of the month, coinciding with the game appearing at, or near, the #1 top sales position on the public PS Store charts since release. Battlefield 6's free-to-play RedSec battle royale likewise did well, and was the most-downloaded F2P game on the PS Store for October 2025.
Ghost of Yotei took a strong position as the #2 most-downloaded game of the month, which is a good sign for the first-party game, and potentially the PlayStation division's profit margins. While we don't know how well Ghost of Yotei actually sold--we may get that data in a matter of months with Sony's latest Q2 FY25 results--EA did confirm that Battlefield 6 sold 7 million copies on all platforms in 3 days. The majority of these sales are said to be on PC, and it's tough to make any kind of cross-platform approximation.
- Read more: Ghost of Yotei gets co-op Legends mode, offers 2-4 player online missions and survival
- Read more: Xbox games take over PlayStation's top downloads charts in US, Europe
"October players were hunting down the Yōtei Six and enemy soldiers as Ghost of Yōtei and Battlefield 6 dominated the US and EU PlayStation Store charts. Battlefield Redsec won the battle royale to claim the top spot on the free-to-play charts in both the US and EU," Sony said in the post.
Check the full results below: