Ghost of Yotei gets co-op Legends mode, offers 2-4 player online missions and survival

Sucker Punch's new Ghost of Tsushima sequel, Ghost of Yotei, will also get the unique online-based Legends mode that offers 2-4 player co-op and survival.

Sony and Sucker Punch will release Ghost of Yotei on October 2, 2025, featuring a post-launch Legends multiplayer mode with 2-player co-op missions and 4-player survival gauntlets. This free mode aims to boost engagement, offering unique character classes and challenging demonic enemies in 2026.

Sony and Sucker Punch are keeping the multiplayer tradition alive with Ghost of Yotei, which will also feature the online-based Legends mode in a post-launch update.

Today PlayStation confirmed that similar to its forebear, Ghost of Yotei will likewise be getting the Legends multiplayer game type. This optional mode allows gamers to team up with up to four players across two modes: 2-player co-op missions and 4-player gauntlets of survival.

It's also included free with all purchases, however it's unclear whether or not there will be some changes with Ghost of Yotei's Legends mode in regards to monetization. The execution of Sony's live service roadmap has not gone according to plan; despite the multi-million best-selling success of Helldivers 2, the disastrous drag of Concord's failure has affected Sony's outlook, roadmap, and immediate plans. This has also affected first-party games like Marathon, which could be delayed outside of Sony's FY25 timeline.

It's also possible that something like Legends doesn't fit into Sony's live service roadmap at all and will instead just be a secondary mode aimed at building engagement and maybe increasing monthly active users, which Sony is now heavily prioritizing.

"Ghost of Yōtei Legends will offer two-player story missions and four-player survival matches. This time around, you'll play as one of four character classes and try to defeat demonic, giant versions of members of the Yōtei Six, plus a variety of new enemies that fight alongside them."

Ghost of Yotei's Legends will be out sometime in 2026.

The main game will launch on October 2, 2025 on PlayStation 5.