Gaming

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox in 2027 joined by Xbox handheld in 2025 codenamed 'Keenan'

Microsoft is rumored to be working on a Xbox gaming handheld codenamed 'Keenan' that will run Windows, will let you install Steam, and more.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft is reportedly developing an Xbox-branded gaming handheld, codenamed "Keenan," expected to launch in 2025. This device will run Windows, emphasizing the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass, and may support Steam. It aims to test new Windows 11 capabilities and reduce third-party bloatware, enhancing the gaming experience.

Microsoft is preparing its next-gen Xbox console for 2027 but before then, we're reportedly going to see an Xbox gaming handheld that will run Windows, and compete with the growing number of handhelds on the market.

In a new report from Windows Central executive editor Jez Corden, we're hearing more news that Microsoft is working with a PC gaming OEM (ASUS, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, etc) on an Xbox-branded gaming handheld that we're going to be surprised with... later this year, as in 2025.

Microsoft's purported Xbox gaming handheld is codenamed "Keenan" with Corden saying it will look unmistakably "Xbox" with an official Xbox guide button, and Xbox design sensibilities, with Corden saying he expects the new Xbox handheld to "be more PC-oriented". He continues, saying that given that this is a partner device, he expects the PC-oriented Xbox handheld will most likely run Windows, "putting the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass front and center, alongside the ability to install things like Steam".

Corden continues: "This device will likely serve, at least in part, as a research experience for Microsoft. I expect the handheld will test new Windows 11"device aware"capabilities, while reducing third-party OEM bloatware that are typical of devices like the Lenovo Legion Go and ASUS ROG Ally. I expect Microsoft will leverage widgets on the Xbox Game Bar on PC for controlling things like TDP and fan speed, while hopefully having a more streamlined OS experience for controller use. Of course, existing PC gaming OEMs will benefit from these efforts as well - but the research will also help with Microsoft's further-out plans".

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

