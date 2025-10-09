Full Xbox Magnus APU leak with specs and pictures: up to 48GB GDDR7, targeting 2027 launch

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox is still on the way according to leaks, with the full specs and even pictures of the custom Magnus APU that will power Xbox Next. Check it out:
In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're getting full specs and photos of the semi-custom AMD Magnus APU that will power the next-gen Xbox. We have a huge 68 CUs of RDNA 5 GPU power, which means the new Xbox has more RDNA 5 CUs than the PlayStation 6 which reportedly has 52-54 CUs of RDNA 5.
MLID says that Magnus has at least 24MB of L2 cache for the GPU, up to 3 x Zen 6 CPU cores joined by 8 x Zen 6c cores with 12MB of L3 cache. The next-gen Xbox will reportedly have a 192-bit memory bus with up to a whopping 48GB of GDDR7 memory. This is once again more than the PS6 from recent leaks (also from MLID) stating the PS6 would have a 160-bit memory bus and up to 40GB of RAM support.
- Read more: Xbox could be dead: rumors suggest 'hardware production has ceased'
- Read more: The next-gen Xbox could cost TWICE as much as the PlayStation 6, here's why
- Read more: Here's our first look at AMD's new Magnus APU for the next-gen Xbox console
- Read more: AMD working on custom chips with Microsoft for next-gen Xbox, PCs, handhelds
- Read more: The next-gen Xbox won't fight the PS6, instead pre-built PCs with AMD chips are the new Xboxes
- Read more: Microsoft's next-gen Xbox isn't a console, but a PC in a 'TV-friendly shell'
It wouldn't be a new Xbox console without an NPU for AI workloads, with MLID leaking that the new Xbox will feature an NPU with up to 110 TOPS @ 6W or 46 TOPS @ 1.2W as there are two performance consumption modes for the NPU.
Xbox Next "Magnus" APU full specs leak:
- 1) 144mm² SoC (N3P) + 264mm² GPU (N3C/P) = 408mm²
- 2) Likely 250-350W TDP (estimation, not 100%)
- 3) 68 x RDNA 5 CUs (disabled from up to 70 CU)
- - 4 Shader Engines Total = 3 x 9 WGP + 1 x 8 WGP
- - Each Shader Engine has 2 x Shader Arrays 4) At least 24MB L2 cache for the GPU
- 5) Up to 3 x Zen 6 + 8 x Zen 6c with 12MB L3 cache
- 6) 192-bit memory bus with up to 48GB of GDDR7
- 7) NPU with up to 110 TOPS @ 6W or 46 TOPS @ 1.2W (2 Power Consumption Modes)
- 8) Targeting 2027 for Launch
Microsoft's next-gen Xbox is reportedly aiming for a 2027 launch, which will heat up the console battle against the PlayStation 6 which should be launching at roughly the same time.