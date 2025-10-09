Full Xbox Magnus APU leak with specs and pictures: up to 48GB GDDR7, targeting 2027 launch

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Next console gets Magnus APU full leak: 250-350W TDP, Zen 6, RDNA 5, up to 48GB GDDR7, NPU with up to 110 TOPS, and 2027 launch.

TL;DR: Leaks reveal Microsoft's next-gen Xbox, powered by the custom AMD Magnus APU, features 68 RDNA 5 GPU CUs, up to 48GB GDDR7 memory on a 192-bit bus, and a powerful NPU with dual performance modes. Targeted for a 2027 launch, it aims to outperform the PlayStation 6 in hardware specs.

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox is still on the way according to leaks, with the full specs and even pictures of the custom Magnus APU that will power Xbox Next. Check it out:

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're getting full specs and photos of the semi-custom AMD Magnus APU that will power the next-gen Xbox. We have a huge 68 CUs of RDNA 5 GPU power, which means the new Xbox has more RDNA 5 CUs than the PlayStation 6 which reportedly has 52-54 CUs of RDNA 5.

MLID says that Magnus has at least 24MB of L2 cache for the GPU, up to 3 x Zen 6 CPU cores joined by 8 x Zen 6c cores with 12MB of L3 cache. The next-gen Xbox will reportedly have a 192-bit memory bus with up to a whopping 48GB of GDDR7 memory. This is once again more than the PS6 from recent leaks (also from MLID) stating the PS6 would have a 160-bit memory bus and up to 40GB of RAM support.

It wouldn't be a new Xbox console without an NPU for AI workloads, with MLID leaking that the new Xbox will feature an NPU with up to 110 TOPS @ 6W or 46 TOPS @ 1.2W as there are two performance consumption modes for the NPU.

Xbox Next "Magnus" APU full specs leak:

1) 144mm² SoC (N3P) + 264mm² GPU (N3C/P) = 408mm²

2) Likely 250-350W TDP (estimation, not 100%)

3) 68 x RDNA 5 CUs (disabled from up to 70 CU)

- 4 Shader Engines Total = 3 x 9 WGP + 1 x 8 WGP

- Each Shader Engine has 2 x Shader Arrays 4) At least 24MB L2 cache for the GPU

5) Up to 3 x Zen 6 + 8 x Zen 6c with 12MB L3 cache

6) 192-bit memory bus with up to 48GB of GDDR7

7) NPU with up to 110 TOPS @ 6W or 46 TOPS @ 1.2W (2 Power Consumption Modes)

8) Targeting 2027 for Launch

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox is reportedly aiming for a 2027 launch, which will heat up the console battle against the PlayStation 6 which should be launching at roughly the same time.