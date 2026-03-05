Next-gen Xbox called Project Helix, confirmed to play both console and PC games

Microsoft's incoming next-gen Xbox is codenamed Project Helix, and will play both Xbox and PC games, Xbox's new CEO Asha Sharma has officially confirmed.
The new Xbox hardware will indeed play both PC and console games, as per reports. Specifics are unclear outside of this confirmation, however fans now have a better understanding on what to expect from Xbox in the future.
"Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console. Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!"
The official Xbox Twitter page teases Project Helix with a short animation, and also directly refers to the device as a console.
Xbox's new CEO has made a clear commitment to new hardware, however these plans were likely set in motion well before her arrival as the reports of a hybridized Xbox PC device began swirling for quite some time.
Previous reports from Windows Central indicated that Microsoft may not be alone in its manufacture and production of the next-gen Xbox, with other OEMs possibly being tapped to produce and help sell the systems.
When she arrived at Xbox, Sharma reiterated the importance of consoles, saying:
Second, the return of Xbox.
We will recommit to our core Xbox fans and players, those who have invested with us for the past 25 years, and to the developers who build the expansive universes and experiences that are embraced by players across the world.
We will celebrate our roots with a renewed commitment to Xbox starting with console which has shaped who we are. It connects us to the players and fans who invest in Xbox, and to the developers who build ambitious experiences for it.
Gaming now lives across devices, not within the limits of any single piece of hardware. As we expand across PC, mobile, and cloud, Xbox should feel seamless, instant, and worthy of the communities we serve. We will break down barriers so developers can build once and reach players everywhere without compromise.