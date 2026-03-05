Next-gen Xbox called Project Helix, confirmed to play both console and PC games

Xbox's new CEO Asha Sharma officially confirms the codename for the next-gen Xbox, Project Helix, and it is confirmed to play both Xbox and PC games.

TL;DR: Microsoft's next-generation Xbox, codenamed Project Helix, will support both Xbox and PC games, emphasizing high performance and seamless gaming across devices. Xbox's new CEO, Asha Sharma, reaffirmed the company's commitment to consoles and expanding gaming experiences across PC, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Microsoft's incoming next-gen Xbox is codenamed Project Helix, and will play both Xbox and PC games, Xbox's new CEO Asha Sharma has officially confirmed.

The new Xbox hardware will indeed play both PC and console games, as per reports. Specifics are unclear outside of this confirmation, however fans now have a better understanding on what to expect from Xbox in the future.

"Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console. Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!"

The official Xbox Twitter page teases Project Helix with a short animation, and also directly refers to the device as a console.

Xbox's new CEO has made a clear commitment to new hardware, however these plans were likely set in motion well before her arrival as the reports of a hybridized Xbox PC device began swirling for quite some time.

Previous reports from Windows Central indicated that Microsoft may not be alone in its manufacture and production of the next-gen Xbox, with other OEMs possibly being tapped to produce and help sell the systems.

When she arrived at Xbox, Sharma reiterated the importance of consoles, saying: